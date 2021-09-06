The Fujifilm Lenses You Want Are in Stock

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

Fujifilm cameras and lenses are very hot in demand right now. Luckily, the lenses are easy to come by right now! For the record, they came out with some real bangers in the past two years. The XT4, GFX100s, and X100s are only three of those cameras. We rated each one of them very well. My personal favorite is the Fujifilm X Pro 3. And it’s still the camera I trust almost every week. But with the global pandemic, there’s a major shortage of components. So that means that the second-hand market is where you’ll find all the gear now. Luckily, there’s a lot of refurbished Fuji gear on Amazon right now. At that link, you’ll find cameras and lenses both. Maybe something you want is on that page!