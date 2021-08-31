You Should Be Hyped for The New Panasonic 24mm f1.8

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

Today, Panasonic is announcing their new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S. This is for the Leica L-Mount–so you’ll be able to use it on their full-frame bodies like the Panasonic S5. We know some folks aren’t the biggest Panasonic S fans, but they’ve taken a major step forward with firmware updates. And if anything, this new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S will work splendidly on the Leica SL2s, which I think is probably the best L mount camera. For sure, it’s designed for landscape photographers. But believe it or not, you’d be shocked. Panasonic provided us with portrait photos. That means that they’re just that confident about the image quality.

Panasonic 24mm f1.8 Tech Specs

24mm lens

Maximum f1.8 aperture

Weather sealing like the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 and 85mm f1.8 that came before them

12 elements in 11 groups

3 aspherical lenses

1 UED element

3 ED elements

9 aperture blades

67mm filter thread

2.9 inches in diameter

3.23 inches long

0.68 lbs

$899, available in mid-October 2021.

Below are sample images shot with the Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S and the Panasonic S5. These images were provided to us by Panasonic.

Panasonic is Delivering Exactly What the L Mount Needs

I’m incredibly excited about the new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S. This is what I’ve been wondering about for a very long time. Leica gives us fairly large, heavy lenses with beautiful image quality. They’re pricy, but they’re also boasting some of the best build quality I’ve seen in my career. The Leica 28mm f2 SL basically lives on my Leica SL2s. Plus, there’s the image quality. Sigma believes that a lens should be big and heavy with weather sealing or lightweight with no weather sealing. Let’s not even get into their autofocus performance.

But instead, Panasonic is giving the L mount exactly what it needs. Seriously, why is it that Sony, Nikon, and Panasonic understand this so well? All folks want are fast focusing, small, lightweight, and well-built prime lenses. Sony has a whole lineup of them. Lots of Nikon’s primes are too. And the Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S will be the third entry into this series.

My only complaint? Well, I wish these lenses were made with metal. I’ve got serious environmental concerns about these in the future, and pieces can be recycled pretty easily with metal. I have yet to hear of a camera manufacturer using recycled plastics.

Let’s get back to the lens itself, though! This is around 30 grams lighter than the Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master lens. Of course, the Panasonic isn’t an f1.4. But I’m curious to see how it will compare. Combine this with the Live Composite mode in the Panasonic S5, and you’ve got a fantastic camera for astrophotography. I’m inquisitive to see how it stacks up against Sony!

Technically, this completes the trinity for Panasonic. You could easily ask for a 35mm f1.8. In fact, that’s what I would’ve liked more than a 24mm lens. But a 24mm, 50mm, and 85mm is more or less all you need. Otherwise, you could just grab a 35mm and an 85mm and be all set. That will do most of what you need.

Considering I bought both the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 and the Panasonic 85mm f1.8, I’m curious to see how this performs. I adored the 85mm in our review! We’ll see when it comes in for review!