This Is Arguably the Best Panasonic Camera for the Money

The Panasonic S5 truly innovated. It’s the only full-frame camera with Live Composite for astrophotographers. Nothing else compares! Panasonic cameras are fantastic for video. I don’t think anyone can question that. But in terms of still photography, they’ve really come into their own with the full frame lineup of cameras. The Panasonic S5 is one of our favorite cameras to come out in the past year. And if you don’t mind buying it used, it’s also probably one of the best purchases you can make right now. Hit the jump for our roundup of great Panasonic deals.