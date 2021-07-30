You Need Some Light in Your Life. So Get a New Flash for a Steal!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer.

Lighting is something that every photographer should master in some way or another. I’d even argue that landscape photographers should learn how to use a flash. It will help them understand light so much better. And we’ve used a lot of light for many years. Not everyone needs the high end, studio lights. In fact, very few people do. Instead, most people just need a cheap, easily replaceable flash. And we recommend a bunch of these on Amazon. Curious to see some of our favorites? Well, head on our to our Lighting section and peruse some of our flash reviews.