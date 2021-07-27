Get a Sony Camera, and Get an Excellent Lens for Less

Sony cameras and lenses are still enjoying some awesome rebates right now. You can get a new camera or snag one with a brand new lens. Some of you want all the megapixels and the Sony a7r IV is available at a lower price right now too. But that’s not the only one. Check out all these deals after the break.

Chris Gampat

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He also likes pizza.