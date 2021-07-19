The Negative Supply Light Meter LM1 is Adorable, Small, and Powerful

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer.

It’s not often that light meters come out anymore. The light meters in digital cameras are often good enough for most folks. But if you shoot film, you don’t always have that option. There are lots of light meters out there. But the new Negative Supply Light Meter LM1 is promising to fit into your pocket. They’re claiming that it’s only a bit larger than a roll of 120 film. Some pretty awesome features come with it that film photographers are really going to love!

Negative Supply Light Meter LM1 Tech Specs

Pocket-sized design. Measuring 44mm x 90mm (and just 15mm deep), the LM1 is only slightly larger than a roll of 120 film. Once it’s in your pocket, you’ll forget it’s there.

Measuring 44mm x 90mm (and just 15mm deep), the LM1 is only slightly larger than a roll of 120 film. Once it’s in your pocket, you’ll forget it’s there. Color Temperature sensor. Filmmakers, rejoice! Measuring the temperature of ambient light is now easier and more affordable than ever with the LM1. Photographers can also take advantage of this sensor when using daylight film with non-daylight illumination, to confirm consistent color temperature with on-set lighting, and to determine correct compensation filters.

Filmmakers, rejoice! Measuring the temperature of ambient light is now easier and more affordable than ever with the LM1. Photographers can also take advantage of this sensor when using daylight film with non-daylight illumination, to confirm consistent color temperature with on-set lighting, and to determine correct compensation filters. Built to last. The LM1 features an all-metal body, CNC-machined from aviation-grade aluminum or solid brass. Multiple scratch-resistant anodized color options (or, on brass models, a high-quality black finish that will age beautifully), custom aluminum buttons, and a custom-molded bulb, all add up to make the LM1 a mighty, small meter.

The LM1 features an all-metal body, CNC-machined from aviation-grade aluminum or solid brass. Multiple scratch-resistant anodized color options (or, on brass models, a high-quality black finish that will age beautifully), custom aluminum buttons, and a custom-molded bulb, all add up to make the LM1 a mighty, small meter. Integrated, long-life battery. No more carrying spares: the LM1’s Lithium-ion battery charges in under 2-hours (via USB-C), and offers up to 2 weeks of use.

No more carrying spares: the LM1’s Lithium-ion battery charges in under 2-hours (via USB-C), and offers up to 2 weeks of use. Multiple color options. In addition to the standard black aluminum enclosure, LM1 is also available with special anodized finishes in 3 gorgeous colors: Satin Metallic Green, High Gloss Slate Grey, or Satin Metallic Silver.

In addition to the standard black aluminum enclosure, LM1 is also available with special anodized finishes in 3 gorgeous colors: Satin Metallic Green, High Gloss Slate Grey, or Satin Metallic Silver. Backlit display. Our backlit, 144 x 168px resolution, reflective active-matrix TFT-LCD display is readable in the brightest sunlight and pitch-black night, while remaining incredibly power efficient. This is one screen you won’t mind looking at all day.

Who is the Negative Supply Light Meter LM1 For?

So you’re probably a bit confused, right? Well, here, this will clear it up:

You’re probably wondering the same thing that I am about flash. We’re told by Negative Supply that meeting the Kickstarter goal will make sure that the LM1 is only an ambient light meter. But a stretch goal will make it a flash meter. The others are an integrated shutter speed tester and a filter factor conversion calculator to allow you to quickly dial in compensation for contrast filters or an ND filter.

We’re told by Negative Supply that meeting the Kickstarter goal will make sure that the LM1 is only an ambient light meter. But a stretch goal will make it a flash meter. The others are an integrated shutter speed tester and a filter factor conversion calculator to allow you to quickly dial in compensation for contrast filters or an ND filter. If you shoot film photography, the Negative Supply Light Meter LM1 will help you figure out a few things. If you’re shooting daylight film under Tungsten light, this is for you. Unless you really, really want the orange effect, you’ll need a color filter. The Negative Supply Light Meter LM1 can help you figure out which one you need.

If you’re a photographer that’s shooting video, this meter will help you figure out what white balance to use. I personally stick to Tungsten or Daylight. But there’s a lot in-between that could do the trick for you.

We wish them a whole lot of luck! The world needs more light meters, and we need to educate folks on why they’re important. Further, I’m going to be honest and say that this is sort of useless without flash metering built-in. That’s the main reason why lots of photographers use light meters. In my situation, I often just use Sunny 16 metering methods. But I’ve studied and perfected on those for years. Most folks haven’t. A handheld light meter could really help them out, though!

Check it out on Kickstarter.