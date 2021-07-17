Want the Great Film Look? Enjoy These Fujifilm Savings Until July 25th!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer.

It’s tough to get your hands on brand new Fujifilm cameras. Indeed, there’s a huge components shortage around the world. But it’s pretty easy to get your hands on the last generation. For what it’s worth, we really liked most of the last generation of Fujifilm cameras. The Fujifilm XT3 returned us to a look that truly resembled film. And the XT30 felt so incredibly comfortable in our hands. Lucky for you all, they’re enjoying instant savings until July 25th. Take a look at these prices and snag one for yourself.