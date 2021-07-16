For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

The Nikon z5 is one of our favorite cameras for the system. It’s more or less a baby z6 with the dual SD card slots we wanted. Through and through, it’s a decent camera if you’re a photographer who likes the slower process. It’s not going to capture the decisive moment any time soon, but it’s surely a good tool overall. Best of all, it and a few other Nikon cameras are available at good prices right now. Take a look at three with bundle options after the jump.