The Olympus Pen F is a highly coveted camera that had a few unfortunate problems. Regardless, it’s still incredibly popular and awesome. Olympus gave this camera some of the best black and white rendering I’ve seen. They’ve told us it was been inspired by some Kodak film emulsions, but we were never clear on whether or not it was T-MAX or Tri-X. It also wasn’t weather sealed and didn’t have a joystick. But that means it’s nearly perfect for a manual focus lens. You can pair it with a Voigtlander 17.5mm f0.95 lens and thoroughly enjoy using it all day. It’s hard to find brand new because there are so many issues with components right now. But you can get it in used condition for a good price right now. If you’ve wanted one for a while, I’d recommend acting fast before second-hand market prices shoot back up.