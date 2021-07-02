6 Photographers Show the World Their Superb Creative Photography

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

We love all types of photography here at The Phoblographer. However, we must admit that some of what we see is a bit boring. That’s not to say it’s bad photography, but many photographers do the same thing without pushing their creative boundaries. The good news is, we’re not going to subject you to any of that. We’re going to share a round-up of photographers who think outside the box – a collection of works that shows their artistic flair and creative photography.

Mike Zawadzki Shoots Creative Photography at Weddings

Wedding photography is a tough gig. For many photographers, getting through the shoot is their main objective. But to handle the stress that comes with the craft while being creative is a whole new level of talent. And that’s precisely what Mike Zawadzki does. His creative wedding photography made us want to get married! He captures the essence of the moment, then splashes his unique aesthetic all over it. It’s super work, and you can see more of it here.

Sudhir Ramman Uses Natural Light for His Creative Photography

Fans of edgy, gritty photography will certainly appreciate the work of Sudhir Ramman. His portraits flirt with the indulgent side of life. His works push the boundaries, allowing you to question if he’s gone too far and draw your own conclusions. Whether you agree with his style or not, there’s no denying his work makes you look twice, and it’s anything but boring. Want to see more? Check it out here.

Teemu Jarvinen Gets All Cinematic with His Street Photography

If there’s ever a genre that has become stale, it’s street photography. Unfortunately, too many photographers are doing the same thing and searching for likes on Instagram. But Teemu Jarvinen wants to find his own voice. He wants his work to be instantly recognizable. That will take time, but he’s on the right path. You’ll love his cinematic street photography, all of which you can see here.

Jenna Shouldice Documents One of Life’s Most Precious Moments

Giving birth is the highlight of many people’s life. It’s clearly not easy, but it seems to be one of the most enjoyable, rewarding experiences a person can have. Photographer Jenna Shouldice captures that moment. She gains intimate access to the full process of giving birth. It’s a unique niche: one that requires a lot of empathy and delicacy. Shouldice does a remarkable job, and you can see for yourself here.

Dmitri Pryahin Goes Deep Into a Persons Inner Monologue

Imagine if we could see what everyone is thinking and feeling inside? Thankfully, that’s not possible. But for those willing to express what they’re feeling and saying to themselves, Dmitri Pryahinis is ready to photograph it. His portraits may seem bizarre. But if you spend time with them, you’ll see they reflect what many of us are often thinking and feeling. Take a look here.

Debabrata Ray Shows Us The Beards Project

The beard game has come to the forefront of the mainstream over the past decade. The once clean-shaven expectation put on men is a thing of the past. Now, men are grooming their beards in many different shapes and sizes. For her series, The Beards Project, Debabrata Ray photographed men and their unique beards. So, if you need some inspiration for what to do with your facial here, you’ll certainly find some here.

Show Us Your Creative Photography

We’re creative photography addicts here at The Phoblographer. If we don’t get our fix, bad things happen! So please, hook us up with your creative photography so we can function properly! You can send it to arts [at] thephoblograher.com