Getting the right camera bag is sometimes a confusing thing, but we’ve got it figured out.

Fact: no one is making the perfect camera bag. Many bags come very close to being perfect. And there are only a few that we regularly take out with us. These everyday camera bags are made very well, can accommodate lots of gear, and are very comfortable. Even better, they find ways to work for both men and women, which is kind of a rarity. We’ve reviewed more camera bags than any other photo publication out there. So we dove into our Reviews Index to pick some of the best. Here’s our selection.

Pro Tips on Organizing Your Everyday Camera Bags

Here are some tips on organizing your everyday camera bag, whether it’s a backpack or a messenger bag.

Traveling? Well, a rolltop camera bag is honestly your best friend. It’s expandable. So if you’re out and about, you can pick up more things as you go about your travels. But you can also stuff your camera accessories, clothing, shoes, toiletries, and more in there.

If you’re carrying a tripod, try placing it on the bottom of the bag. If you have to put it in a side pocket, balance that out with something else like a thermos.

All of these everyday camera bags have ample space for a computer, cables, and hard drives. We’ve tested them, trust us. We’ve also brought them all on many trips and work events.

Mother Nature can be unpredictable. All these everyday camera bags were chosen because of their weather resistance.

Place all your camera gear in the most stable part of the bag. Usually, that’s the main compartment – all the way at the bottom of it.

Don’t be afraid to stack lenses. It’s the best way to make use of space.

Tenba DNA 15 Backpack: A Near Perfect Everyday Camera Bag

Pros

Solid build quality

Weather sealing

Roll-top design lets you accommodate a lot of clothing, gear, etc.

It can become very compact

Straps that go around your chest and waist

Survives the snow

Stores away well in an airplane’s travel compartments overhead

Cons

Sometimes the zippers can be finicky

Billingham Hadley Pro: The Best Messenger Style Everyday Camera Bag

Pros

Weather sealed

Beautiful

Leather and canvas

Expandable pockets

Incredibly comfortable

Can pack a whole lot of gear, laptops, cords, and more.

Very well built

Cons

Nothing really, to be honest

WANDRD PRVKE Backpack: The Traveling Everyday Camera Bag

Pros

A surprisingly comfortable backpack, it can pack loads of gear and help you organize it with ease.

Loads of pockets help with the organization

The passport pocket is ingenious

Expandability to work like a RuckSack lets you store loads of clothing, toiletries, etc., almost as if it’s a whole nother backpack inside the PRVKE pack.

Decent enough amount of padding

Tripod holder straps that work very well

Fairly quick access to gear

Stylish enough

Pretty low profile despite its giant, boxy appearance

Even at its most packed, it’s TSA approved

The integrated camera sling strap is excellent for those who go on hikes.

New dividers

Cons

You only have quick access to maybe two pieces of your kit at most. Actual quick access is still given to the messenger bags and sling bags.

Tote handles are supposed to be magnetic and barely hold together magnetically.

It is complicated to set up at first, and I genuinely think it should come all set up for you.

Editor’s Note: You’re probably wondering why Peak Design didn’t make this list. We stopped working with them years ago for ethical reasons that they’ve yet to address.