The Razer Raptor Offers Great Features for Budget Loving Photographers

At E3 2021, the Razer Raptor made its debut. E3 is a gaming show, but it doesn’t mean that some of these things can’t be used for photographers at all. Monitors are something that photographers are bound to find finicky. If you’re team Apple, then there’s a lot more color consistency. And on the PC side, that’s not always the case. But the new Razer Raptor is a fascinating hybrid. It doesn’t have the highest display output; and that’s probably fine for Macbook Pro Users.

Razer Raptor Tech Specs

27-inch screen

165hz and 1ms response time

QHD: 2560×1440. For reference, an Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch variant from 2020 is 2560 x 1600.

95% of DCI-P3 coverage

HDR400 capability

One sheet of Aluminum

90-degree tilt

THX certification

Fabric backing so you can use velcro to organize all your cables

$799.99

Is it For Photographers? Compared to an iMac Monitor

The truth is that most photographers still use laptops or an iMac. So how is this screen vs an iMac? Well, we’re going to compare it against a 2020 iMac screen vs the 2021 rainbow trainwreck.

Apple has a 5K display, so Razer is very low for a photographer

An iMac screen covers 100% of P3

Apple is made from aluminum

Apple’s tilt isn’t as extreme as 90 degrees

First off, the new Razer Raptor is coming out during e3 2021. So that already makes it seem like it’s targeted more towards gamers than anything else. But gaming peripherals aren’t necessarily bad for creatives. In fact, I used to use a Razer gaming mouse for years. This doesn’t seem like it’s specifically for creatives. And if anything, we’ve reviewed a few monitors that seem a bit better. The BenQ SW271C for example is twice the price but boasts a whole lot more features.

So why would you reach for a Razer Raptor? Well, let’s preface this by saying that we haven’t brought it in for a full review yet. With that said, these are our hypotheses on why a photographer would do so. First off, if you own a MacBook as your primary computer, you’ll sometimes want to connect to something else. This screen can be a great option to assist a Macbook user. In fact, if you can calibrate the displays to show the same thing, you’d be much better off. This configuration could honestly be your best bet.

If you’re editing on a PC, then you’re already going to need to work with an external monitor in most cases. The Razer Raptor isn’t too bad of an option. But it’s not going to hold a candle to what BenQ is doing. Still, it seems like a solid budget option that gives you enough of what you need to get the job done.

If you’re a Mac Mini user and you want something a bit more affordable, the Razer Raptor could be a very good option. But even so, the BenQ will be too at a higher price point. Again, it’s a great budget option. But I feel that if you’re going to Apple, you’re not really going to go for a budget option at all. Mac Mini computers on the high end go for around $799 right now on Amazon. If you get the Raptor, a Logitech MX 25 mouse, and an Apple Magic Keyboard for under $90 and you’ve got a pretty solid setup.

With all this said, we’re still immensely curious about the Razer Raptor. We’ve liked a lot of what Razer has been doing in previous years. They’ve catered very well to creatives like with their Razer Studio laptop. It’s a toss-up between them and HP for the best stuff for photographers and creatives in our opinion.