The Winner of Our contest With Tamron

Last month, we teamed up with Tamron to give away a lens to one lucky winner. We’re sincerely thankful to you all for your entries in our contest. The winner has a choice of either a 35mm f1.4 or a 28-75mm f2.8 G2. Both lenses are incredible. In the case of the former, we think it’s genuinely one of the last truly solid lenses available for DSLRs. And in the case of the 28-75mm f2.8 G2, you’re getting one of the most versatile lenses for the Sony system that you can get your hands on. Both lenses have weather resistance, good autofocus performance, and great image quality that you’ll really love. So who won?

Our winner is Chris Wells. Congratulations — we’ve sent you a note and you’ve got a few days to contact us!