The Best Cameras for Beginners in 2023 Under $1,200

There are tons of fantastic cameras on the market. And if anything, that’s the thing. No one makes a bad camera. They’re all more than capable of doing everything that you need them to do. However, some are much better than others out there. So if you’re considering the best cameras while being on a budget, then take a look at these.

Pro Tips About the Best Cameras for Beginners

Here are some tips on using this guide on the best cameras for beginners.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed in these roundups.

If you’re wondering why your favorite cameras didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What makes these cameras for beginners? Well, they’re at a certain price point. They’re also considered to be easier to use if you’re new to photography. At the same time, they’ll teach you about the art form while not giving you the same features the professional and passionate photographers pay for.

None of these cameras have full weather resistance. So keep that in mind. You’ll need to be careful when using them.

Use face and eye detection. Trust us; you’ll thank us later.

You can connect these cameras to your smartphone via Bluetooth or Wifi.

Adjust the diopter on your viewfinder if you wear glasses. That will make it easier to use with these cameras.

Canon R10: Let Your Love of Cameras Bud

PROS

Beginner-friendly controls, yet also still has two control dials and a joystick

Compact, yet has a comfortable grip

Smart autofocus system with great animal and human eye AF

Fast burst speeds

Solid image quality in good light

CONS

No weather-sealing

No in-body stabilization

Autofocus struggles in low light and uneven light with exposure preview on

ISOs above 3200 are pretty noisy

Tech Specs

Lensrentals lists the following specifications for the Canon EOS R10:

Brand: Canon

Camera Type: Mirrorless

Environmental Operating Temperature: 32 to 104°F Operating Humidity: 0 to 85%

Exposure Control Shutter Type: Electronic Shutter, Mechanical Focal Plane Shutter Mechanical Shutter Speed: 1/4000 to 30 Seconds Electronic Shutter Speed: 1/4000 to 30 Seconds Bulb/Time Mode: Bulb Mode ISO Sensitivity (Photo): 100 to 32,000 in Manual, Auto Mode (Extended: 100 to 51,200) Metering Method: Center-Weighted Average, Evaluative, Partial, Spot Exposure Modes: Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority Exposure Compensation: -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps) Metering Range: -2 to 20 EV White Balance: Presets: Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Custom, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent (White), Shade, Tungsten Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter): Up to 23 fps at 24.2 MP for up to 70 Frames (JPEG) / 21 Frames (RAW) Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter): Up to 15 fps at 24.2 MP for up to 460 Frames (JPEG) / 29 Frames (RAW) Interval Recording: Yes Self-Timer: 2/10-Second Delay External Video Capture: IP Streaming Yes

Flash Built-In Flash: Yes Guide Number: 19.7’ / 6m at ISO 100 Maximum Sync Speed: 1/250 Second Flash Compensation: -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps) Dedicated Flash System: eTTL External Flash Connection: Hot Shoe

Focusing Focus Type: Auto and Manual Focus Focus Mode: Continuous-Servo AF, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF Autofocus Points (Photo, Video): Phase Detection: 651 Autofocus Sensitivity: -4 to +20 EV

Battery Type: 1x LP-E17 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion

Tripod Mounting Thread: 1x 1/4″-20 Female (Bottom)

Dimensions (W x H x D): 4.8 × 3.5 × 3.3″

Weight: 0.8 lb. (Body Only); 0.9 lb. (Body with Battery and Memory Card)

Imaging Lens Mount: Canon RF Sensor Resolution Actual: 25.5 Megapixel Effective: 24.2 Megapixel Sensor Type: 22.3 × 14.9 mm (APS-C) CMOS Crop Factor: 1.6x Image Stabilization: Digital (Video Only) Built-In ND Filter: None

Capture Type: Stills & Video

Interface Memory Card Slot: Single Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) Video I/O: 1x Micro-HDMI Output Audio I/O: 1x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm TRS Stereo Microphone Output Other I/O: 1x USB Type-C (USB 2.0) Input/Output Wireless: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11b/g); Bluetooth Global Positioning (GPS, GLONASS, etc.): None Internal Video Capture H.264/MP4 4:2:0 8-Bit Recording Modes UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.98p/25p/29.97p/59.94p Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.98p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p H.265/MP4 4:2:2 10-Bit Recording Modes UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.98p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.98p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p Gamma Curve: HDR-PQ Video System: NTSC/PAL Built-In Microphone Type: Stereo Audio Recording: MP4: 2-Channel AAC Audio

Monitor: 3.0”, 1,040,000 Dot,Free-Angle Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Mount: Canon RF

Still Image Capture Aspect Ratio: 1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9 Image File Format: C-RAW, HEIF, JPEG, RAW

Viewfinder: Built-In Electronic (OLED), 2,360,000 Dot, 22mm eye point with 100 percent coverage and .95x magnification

What We Think

In our review, we state:

The Canon EOS R10 delivers a set of controls that’s simultaneously beginner-friendly and still enough for serious hobbyists. The design is comfortable and easy to navigate. The process of taking pictures of people and animals is also much improved over a Rebel with a very smart eye detection autofocus. Even the 15 fps burst speed feels better than most budget cameras. Images feel similar to a Rebel, with good colors and sharpness.

Canon R50: One of the Most Functional Cameras

PROS

Affordable

Intelligent subject detection autofocus is pretty great

Easy to use

Customizable auto mode

Comfortable viewfinder and nice flippy screen

Lightweight design

CONS

Electronic shutter only

Older tech means images get noisy faster

No image stabilization

No weather-sealing

Ergonomics are lacking for manual shooting, including no second control wheel or joystick

Not compatible with UHS-II, which slows performance significantly

Buffer is limited to just 7 RAW photos in row

Tech Specs

LensRentals lists the following specifications for the Canon EOS R50:

Brand: Canon

Camera Type: Mirrorless

Environmental Operating Temperature: 32 to 104°F Operating Humidity: 0 to 85% (Recommended)

Exposure Control Shutter Type: Electronic Shutter Electronic Shutter Speed: 1/8000 Up to 30 Seconds Electronic Front Curtain Shutter Speed: 1/4000 Up to 30 Seconds Bulb/Time Mode: Bulb Mode, Time Mode Photo/Video ISO Sensitivity: 100 to 32,000 (Extended: 51,200) Metering Method: Center-Weighted Average, Evaluative, Partial, Spot Exposure Modes: Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority Exposure Compensation: -3 to +3 EV (1/3 EV Steps) Metering Range: -2 to 20 EV

White-Balance Presets: Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Custom, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent (White), Shade, Tungsten

Continuous Shooting – Silent Electronic Shutter: Up to 15 fps for up to 28 Frames (JPEG) / 7 Frames (RAW)

Continuous Shooting – Silent Electronic First-Curtain Shutter: Up to 12 fps for up to 42 Frames (JPEG) / 7 Frames (RAW)

Interval Recording: Yes

Self-Timer: 2/10-Second Delay

Flash Built-In Flash: Yes Maximum Sync Speed: 1/250 Second Flash Compensation: -3 to +3 EV (1/3 EV Steps) Dedicated Flash System: eTTL External Flash Connection: Intelligent Hot Shoe

Focusing Focus Type: Auto and Manual Focus Focus Mode: Continuous-Servo AF, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF Autofocus Points – Photo, Phase Detection: 4503 Autofocus Points – Video, Phase Detection: 3713 Autofocus Sensitivity: -4 to +20 EV

General

Battery Type: 1x LP-E17 Rechargeable Lithium Polymer, 7.2 VDC, 1040 mAh

Tripod Mounting Thread: 1x 1/4″-20 Female (Bottom)

Dimensions (W x H x D): 4.6 × 3.4 × 2.7″

Weight: 0.8 lb. (With Battery, Recording Media) 0.7 lb. (Body Only)

Imaging Sensor Resolution Effective: 24.2 Megapixel Sensor Type: 22.3 × 14.9mm (APS-C) CMOS Crop Factor: 1.6x Image Stabilization: None Built-In ND Filter: None Capture Type: Stills & Video

Interface: Media/Memory Card Slot

Single Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC

Video I/O: 1x Micro-HDMI Output

Audio I/O: 1x 1/8″ / 3.5mm TRS Stereo Microphone Input on Camera Body

Other I/O: 1x USB-C Input/Output

Wireless: 2.4 / 5 GHz Bluetooth 4.2 Control

Wi-Fi Mobile App Compatible: Yes

Global Positioning (GPS, GLONASS, etc.): None

Item Type: Camera

Mfr. Model Number 5811C002

Monitor Size: 3” Resolution: 1,062,000 Dot Display Type: Articulating Touchscreen LCD

Mount: Canon RF

Still Image Capture Aspect Ratio: 3:2 Image File Format: C-RAW, HEIF, JPEG, RAW

Video Capture Internal Recording Modes: H.264/H.265/MPEG-4 UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.98/25/29.97 fps 1920 × 1080 at 23.98/25/29.97/50/59.94/100/120 fps Broadcast Output: NTSC/PAL Built-In Microphone Type: Stereo

Viewfinder Type: Built-In Electronic (OLED) Size: 0.39” Resolution: 2,360,000 Dot Eye Point: 22mm Coverage: 100% Magnification: Approx. 96x Diopter Adjustment: -3 to +1



What We Think

In our review, we state:

While the mix of intelligent autofocus and a $680 price point may be more than enough reasons for some to pick up the R50, there are several big sacrifices. It uses an older sensor design that quickly loses detail when lighting isn’t ideal. The card reader is also old tech, which slows the ability to take photos in quick succession. It lacks weather-sealing to prevent dust build-up. It even lacks an actual, physical shutter. The R50 also skips out on in-body stabilization. And once newbies do learn manual modes, the small size limits the number of physical controls.

Nikon ZFc: One of the Most Stylish Cameras

PROS

Light, though almost to the point of feeling cheap at times

Small, and needs a small lens to take the most advantage of this

Focuses pretty quickly

A bit of weather sealing

Excellent high ISO output for an APS-C sensor

Good image quality

Looks nice

I kind of like the shutter sound

Pretty affordable

CONS

Nikon made this camera feel sort of incredibly amateur while trying not to be at the same time.

Why no joystick?

I wish it had dual card slots

Screen feels a bit cheap

The camera sounds a bit hollow in places

A lack of a serious thumb rest is infuriating

Very sensitive EVF. A raindrop got on it and it thought my eye was there the entire time even though the drop wasn’t on the eye sensor.

Mode switch can be knocked out of place way too easily

Shooting events? The lack of image stabilization can possibly make you lose really great shots.

Focus tracking isn’t all that fantastic

Animal AF sadly doesn’t work on horses

Slow autofocus at times

It doesn’t feel like a classic Nikon camera

Nikon needs to work with Tamron to get some premium APSC zoom lenses

There are better cameras for more money

Tech Specs

Taken from the Nikon USA website

20.9 megapixels

DX (APS-C) format sensor

SD (Secure Digital) and UHS-I compliant SDHC and SDXC memory cards slots

ISO 100 – 51,200 native range

30s to 1/4000s shutter speed range

209 auto focus points

–3 to +3 EV (–5 to +5 EV when the exposure compensation dial is set to [c])

X=1/200 sec flash sync speed. Auto FP High-Speed sync supported

2360k-dot (XGA) OLED electronic viewfinder with 100% coverage

3 inch, 1036K dots, fully articulating touchscreen LCD

Hybrid phase-detection/contrast AF with AF assist

Wide Area AF, and Auto Area AF for People and Animals

Inbuilt Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n/a/ac capable

Bluetooth support

14.0 oz. (390 g) body weight

What We Think

In our review, we state:

The Nikon ZFc reminds me of modern dating for the man who wants to spend the rest of his life with someone. The Nikon ZFc suddenly appeared in front of all of us, strutting around and bedazzling our eyes. That small-spoon stature and those alluring looks can appease any photographer craving a compact, high-performance camera. The tech specs are just standard, but you decide to give it a try. It can’t hurt, right? But the real-life experience is something different. And in some ways, you end up feeling catfished. Nikon says it’s lightweight, but it feels a bit cheap in places. Ultimately, you end up realizing you’re worth more than that, and you call it off. In the end, just swipe left on the Nikon ZFc. However, I hope Nikon realizes its mistakes and doesn’t play around with a full-frame variant.

Nikon Z30: One of the Best Cameras for Vlogging

PROS

Super compact

Affordable

Comfortable grip

Dual control wheels

Eye AF

Excellent noise reduction at high ISOs

Simpler menus and dials

Finally, weather sealing in a budget camera!

The build feels great and less plasticky than other budget cameras.

CONS

No viewfinder

No in-body stabilization

Slower autofocus performance

Shutter speed tops out at 1/4000

300 shot battery life

Tech Specs

Nikon USA lists the following specifications for the Z30:

Type Digital camera with support for interchangeable lenses Lens Mount: Nikon Z mount

Image Sensor Effective Pixels: 20.9 million Sensor Size: 23.5 mm x 15.7 mm Image Sensor Format: DX Image Sensor Type: CMOS sensor Total Pixels: 21.51 million Dust-Reduction System: Image Dust Off reference data (NX Studio software required) Image Area (pixels): DX-format, (L) 5,568 x 3,712, (M) 4,176 x 2,784, (S) 2,784 x 1,856 1:1 (16 x 16): (L) 3,712 x 3,712, (M) 2,784 x 2,784, (S) 1,856 x 1,856, 16:9 (36 x 20), (L) 5,568 x 3,128, (M) 4,176 x 2,344, (S) 2,784 x 1,560 Photographs taken during movie recording at a frame size of 3,840 x 2,160: 3,840 x 2,160 Photographs taken during movie recording at other frame sizes: 1,920 x 1,080:1,920 x 1,080

File System File Format Still Images: NEF (RAW): 12 or 14 bit JPEG: JPEG-Baseline compliant with fine (approx. 1:4), normal (approx. 1:8), or basic (approx. 1:16) compression NEF (RAW) + JPEG: Single photograph recorded in both NEF (RAW) and JPEG formats

Storage Media: SD (Secure Digital) and UHS-I compliant SDHC and SDXC memory cards

File System: DCF 2.0, Exif 2.31

Viewfinder: None

Shutter

Shutter Type: Electronically-controlled vertical-travel focal-plane mechanical shutter; electronic front-curtain shutter; electronic shutter

Shutter Speed: 1/4000 – 30 sec. (step of 1/3 EV), bulb, time

Flash Sync Speed: Up to: X=1/200 sec.; synchronizes with shutter at 1/200 sec. or slower; Auto FP High-Speed sync supported

Top Continuous Shooting Speed at Full Resolution: 11 frames per second

Top Continuous Shooting Speeds: 11 frames per second

Exposure Exposure Metering System: TTL metering using camera image sensor Metering Range: Spot metering: -4 to +17 EV Exposure Compensation: –5 – +5 EV, Increment of 1/3 EV Exposure Lock: Luminosity locked at detected value

Picture Control: Auto, Flat, Landscape, Monochrome, Neutral, Portrait, Standard, Vivid

Creative Picture Controls: (Dream, Morning, Pop, Sunday, Somber, Dramatic, Silence, Bleached, Melancholic, Pure, Denim, Toy, Sepia, Blue, Red, Pink, Charcoal, Graphite, Binary, Carbon). Selected Picture Control can be modified. Storage for custom Picture Controls

Multiple Exposure: Yes; Add; Average; Lighten; Darken

Sensitivity ISO Sensitivity ISO 100 – 51,200 in steps of 1/3 EV Can also be set to approx. 1 EV above ISO 51200 (ISO 102400 equivalent) or to approx. 2 EV above ISO 51200 (ISO 204800 equivalent) Auto ISO sensitivity control available Active D-Lighting

Can be selected from: Auto, Extra High, High, Normal, Low, Off Active D-Lighting Bracketing: Yes

Focus/Autofocus Autofocus System: Hybrid phase-detection/contrast AF Detection Range: -4.5 to +19 EV (without low-light AF: -3 to +19 EV) Measured in photo mode at ISO 100 and a temperature of 20 °C/68 °F using single-servo AF (AF-S) and a lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.8 Lens Servo: Autofocus (AF): Single-servo AF (AF-S); continuous-servo AF (AF-C); AF mode auto-switch (AF-A; available only in photo mode); full-time AF (AF-F; available only in movie mode); predictive focus tracking Manual focus (M): Electronic rangefinder can be used Focus Point: 209 (single-point AF) Number of focus points available in photo mode with single-point AF selected for AF-area mode and DX selected for image area AF-Area Mode: Pinpoint, Single-Point, Dynamic-area AF, Wide-area AF (S), Wide-area AF (L), Wide-area AF (L-people), Wide-area AF (L-animals), Auto-area AF, Auto-area AF (people), Auto-area AF (animals) Focus Lock: Yes

Flash Flash Control: TTL: i-TTL flash control; i-TTL balanced fill-flash is used with matrix, center-weighted, and highlight-weighted metering, standard i-TTL fill-flash with spot metering Flash Sync Modes: Front-curtain sync, Rear-curtain sync, Red-eye reduction, Red-eye reduction with slow sync, Slow sync, Off Flash-ready Indicator

Lights when optional flash unit is fully charged; flashes as underexposure warning after flash is fired at full output

Accessory Shoe: ISO 518 hot-shoe with sync and data contacts and safety lock

Nikon Creative Lighting System (CLS): i-TTL flash control, optical Advanced Wireless Lighting, FV lock, Color Information Communication, Auto FP High-Speed Sync

White Balance

White Balance: Auto (3 types), Choose color temperature (2,500 K–10,000 K), Cloudy, Direct sunlight, Flash, Fluorescent (3 types), Incandescent, Natural light auto, Preset manual (up to 6 values can be stored), all except choose color temperature with fine-tuning, Shade

White Balance Bracketing: Yes

Movie Movie Metering : TTL exposure metering using main image sensor Movie Maximum Recording Time: Up to 125 minutes Movie File Format: MOV, MP4 Movie Video Compression: H.264/MPEG-4 Advanced Video Coding Movie Audio Recording Format: Linear PCM, AAC Movie: 4K UHD 3,840 × 2,160 /30p/25p/24p Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 /120p/100p/60p/50p/30p/25p/24p Actual frame rates for 120p, 100p, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, and 24p are 119.88, 100, 59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, and 23.976 fps respectively Quality selection (normal/m) available at all sizes except 3840 × 2160, 1920 × 1080 120p/100p, and 1920 × 1080 slow-motion, when quality is fixed at m Movie Audio: Built-in stereo or external microphone with attenuator option; sensitivity can be adjusted Movie ISO: Auto ISO sensitivity control (ISO 100 to 25,600); M: Manual selection (ISO 100 to 25,600 in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV); auto ISO sensitivity control (ISO 100 to 25,600) available with selectable upper limit, Auto ISO sensitivity control (ISO 100–25600) Movie Active D-Lighting Can be selected from: Auto, Extra High, High, Normal, Low, Off Time Code: Yes Movie e-VR: Yes Movie HDMI Output: Yes Movie Focus Peaking: Yes Movie Highlight Display (Zebras): Yes Time-Lapse Movie: Yes AF for Movie: Yes

Monitor Monitor Size: 3.0 in. diagonal Monitor Resolution: 1040 k dots Monitor Type: Vari-angle TFT touch-sensitive LCD with 170° viewing angle, approximately 100% frame coverage Color balance and 11-level manual brightness controls Playback: Playback Functions, Full-frame and thumbnail (4, 9, or 72 images or calendar), Highlights, Histogram Display, Location Data Display, Movie Playback, Photo and/or Movie Slide Shows Photo Information, Picture Rating, Playback with Playback Zoom, Playback Zoom Cropping, Photo and/or video slide shows

Interface Interface USB: Type C USB connector (SuperSpeed USB); connection to built-in USB port is recommended Type D HDMI connector; Stereo mini-pin jack (3.5 mm diameter; plug-in power supported) Wi-Fi Functionality Standards: IEEE 802.11b/g/n (Africa, Asia, Bolivia, and Oceania) Standards: IEEE 802.11b/g/n/a/ac (Europe, U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Standards: IEEE 802.11b/g/n/a (other countries in the Americas) Operating frequency: 2412–2462 MHz (channel 11; Africa, Asia, Bolivia, and Oceania) Operating frequency: 2412–2462 MHz (channel 11) and 5180–5805 MHz (other countries in the Americas) Operating frequency: 2412–2462 MHz (channel 11) and 5180–5825 MHz (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Authentication: Open system, WPA2-PSK Maximum output power (EIRP): 2.4 GHz band: 4.5 dBm 5 GHz band: 6.8 dBm (countries in the Americas) Smart Device App Connectivity: SnapBridge Bluetooth: Communication protocols: Bluetooth Specification Version 4.2 Operating frequency: Bluetooth: 2402–2480 MHz Bluetooth Low Energy: 2402–2480 MHz Maximum output power (EIRP) Bluetooth –1.0 dBm Bluetooth Low Energy: –2.5 dBm

Menus Supported Languages: English, French, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish

Power Battery / Batteries: One EN-EL25 rechargeable Li-ion battery Battery Life (shots per charge): 330 shots (CIPA) Movies: Approx. 75 min. of movie recording AC Adapter: EH-7P charging AC adapter (available separately) Battery Charger: MH-32 Battery Charger (available separately)

Miscellaneous

Tripod Socket: 1/4 in. (ISO 1222)

Approx. Dimensions (Width x Height x Depth): 5.1 in. (128 mm) x 2.9 in. (73.5 mm) x 2.4 in. (59.5 mm)

Approx. Weight: 12.4 oz. (350 g)

Operating Environment: Temperature 0 °C–40 °C (+32 °F–104 °F)

Humidity: Less than 85% (no condensation)

What We Think

In our review, we state: