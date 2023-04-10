Our Canon EOS R7 Review Has an Update

The Canon EOS R7 review has received an update based on the company’s latest firmware version 1.3. In the grand scheme of things, it’s a very minor firmware update. I’d probably even say it’s worth skipping and waiting for the new one. The bigger issue here is that brands like to say things like “fixes minor issues,” but they never say what these issues are or what they’ve done. You can check out our review update here, or down below where it’s been copied and pasted.

Is the Canon EOS R7 a good camera? Yes. Is it a great camera? In the APS-C world of cameras, it absolutely is. But it doesn’t give me a reason to want to use it the way that Fujifilm does. With Fujifilm, you get some beautiful and unique image quality that you can’t get with full-frame cameras. I’m not getting quite that level of performance from the Canon EOS R7. However, it’s such a good price.

Below is our update from the Canon EOS R7 review, so check it out.

Update March 2023

Canon recently updated the Canon EOS R7 with new firmware that includes the following:

Firmware Version 1.3.0 incorporates the following fixes and enhancements:

Adds support for Speedlite EL-5.*

*The autoflash function of the AF-assist beam is not supported. Adds support for the RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM. Fixes minor issues.

Firmware Version 1.3.0 is for cameras with firmware up to Version 1.2.0. If the camera’s firmware is already Version 1.3.0, it is not necessary to update the firmware.

Unfortunately, the Canon EOS R7 isn’t getting any of the updates that newer cameras got like being able to quickly set and wire the scene detection to a button. I’ve looked through the menus and tried over and over. But I can’t find it. Yet the Canon EOS R8, a newer camera, has it. The Canon EOS R6 II also has it.

This is a really odd way of thinking about updating their cameras. But more than that, so much is starting to change. While their standard menus are very similar between cameras like the EOS R5, R6 II, R7, and R8, there are things that have changed with how you interact with the camera. For example, Canon doesn’t let you wire whatever setting you want to the M-Fn button. You can only wire certain things to that one as opposed to other buttons like the front buttons, or any of the back buttons.

At this point, I think that Canon should let us wire whatever setting we want to whatever button we wish. Sony, Leica, Fujifilm, and other brands all do this. Many times, it might make me not want to pick up a Canon camera instead of another brand’s.

Canon has already started to leave a sour taste in my mouth not only with not providing a whole lot of support for their cameras and users, but they charge a lot of money. On top of that, they’re becoming more and more plagued with ethical issues. Some of these we’ve reported on in the past. They’re starting to make the decision to move to Sony much easier, especially when that company is really working to help visually impaired photographers.