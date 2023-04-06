Street photography is a major hobby for loads of photographers. And Fujifilm is one of the brands that support candid photographers a whole lot. Street Photographers are always looking for the best cameras, or at least they’re curious. After looking at our Reviews Index, these are the ones we chose as the best Fujifilm cameras for street photography. Of course, you also have to have skill and a bit of bravery. But you’ll see in our full reviews why we chose these cameras.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How We Selected the Best Fujifilm Cameras for Street Photography

Our round ups prominently feature only products that we’ve done full reviews on. You’ll never see a product we haven’t fully reviewed in a roundup. We’re linking to each of our reviews as well. This is a major part of the Phoblographer’s ethics.

This round up of the Best Fujifilm cameras for street photography has only cameras that can deliver what street photographers need. Sure, you can use some of the lenses in zone focus mode and just shoot. But for the most part, you’re best off using the cameras in the Pre-Shot electronic shutter mode and AF-C. Otherwise, AF-S and face detection also work.

All of the Best Fujifilm cameras for street photography are weather resistant. Our torture tests are often some of the most renowned in the photo industry.

We’re recommending the X series cameras. The GFX series of cameras are surely great. And we’ve used them for photojournalism, but they’re not as lightweight packages as X series.

Street Photography is best done with smaller cameras. Some of these are surely bigger. My personal favorites ar the rangefinder-style camera bodies.

The product images and sample images in this round up of the Best Fujifilm cameras for street photography were all shot by our staff of photographers.

The Fujifilm XT5 isn’t being included in this roundup for a really good reason. Below is a quote from our review where the camera just couldn’t keep up.

In short, the XT5 does just fine at portraits and tends to have fewer instances of focusing on eyelashes rather than eyes. But, in both low light and action, I consistently had more misses on the XT5 than the XT4. The XT5 is no longer Fujifilm’s flagship camera and it shows. If you want Fujifilm’s colors and decent low-light autofocus, the XH2s is a better choice.

Fujifilm XH2s

PROS

Lovely colors

Great image quality straight from the camera

Fast bursts at 15 fps mechanical and 40 fps electronic, with autofocus

Finally, Fujifilm has animal eye AF

No blackout viewfinder

Excellent low light autofocus

Durable build quality

Comfortable grip

CONS

AF is good, but there are better sports cameras

I miss the classic dials of the X-T series.

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

Low light autofocus is a key feature of the X-H2s. In a room lit by a tiny opening in darkening curtains and a few glow sticks, only about 15 percent of images were out of focus. And this was photographing a toddler who rarely sits still. As long as there was a small sliver of light giving his face a little bit of contrast, the XH2s quickly locked on a majority of the time. The low light performance feels like a slight step up from the X-T4. This feature is going to be awesome for photographing wedding receptions and events in limited lighting.

Fujifilm X100V

Pros

Feels good in the hand

Focuses quickly but the all wide tracking needs a revamp

Beautiful overall

I like this new ISO dial

So simple to use

Image quality is nice so far

Built in ND filter option

With the right tweaks the autofocus can be very good for street. I recommend tweaking the tracking sensitivity and using a specific spot set to the largest area and in the center. Then AF-C Mode.

I’m finding autofocus with the OVF to be faster than with the EVF

Touchscreen focusing is wonderful in protests

At $1,349, it’s very worth it

Cons

Battery life drains too fast

Could use a leatherette grip and not this plastic fantastic stuff

Exposure compensation dial needs a lock button

Touchscreen menu is needed

Maybe even a few more Fn buttons

Viewfinder diopter adjustment doesn’t lock

When you set the camera to viewfinder only for shooting and LCD for playback, the menu system works only in the viewfinder.

There are situations where Image Stabilization would really benefit this camera due to the quick “hit and run” style of shooting

LCD needs to adapt to lighting automatically

Autofocus suffers in very low lighting and in zone setting. You need to use the focus point setting otherwise. This is where Canon and Sony are ahead still.

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

“The autofocus on the X100V is fantastic in both good and bad lighting. I was able to successfully track a subject in extremely low light while moving. But I think that folks should really keep something in mind. In my opinion, the AF Wide + Tracking option is pretty useless unless you’re in AF-S mode. Instead, you’re better off using the Zone and AF-C option to get someone in focus that’s moving. The Fujifilm X100V did a great job at this. But otherwise, shooting with the single focusing point is great. If you’re shooting events or street photography, that’s how you’re going to want to shoot. What I also noticed is that oddly enough, it was faster to focus in the OVF mode than the EVF mode. It’s slight, but noticeable.”

Fujifilm X Pro 3

Pros

Superia is beautiful (Classic neg)

We love the lack of a major screen

Autofocus can be fine-tuned for different situations

Everyone loves the look of Classic neg

You can push the shadows for forever and get details – the highlights not as much, but they’re still there

The screen helps you stay focused and aware

USB C charging ensures that you can keep using the camera

Video features deliver pretty video

Arguably, you don’t need to edit the RAW files because the JPEGs let you do so much

For street and documentary shooting, the hidden screen will keep you in the zone when shooting

Face detection is fantastic when not trying to track erratic movements

Acros and clarity enhancements are going to make you fall in love with Fujifilm all over again

The Chrome effect for skies is subtle and very nice

Autofocus is fantastic for events and most professional work

Fujifilm’s collection of small primes pair wonderfully with this camera

The best camera to embrace high ISO noise on the market

Using the OVF will prolong battery life at the expense of slower autofocus

This is less of a street camera than a documentary and event shooter’s camera

The wider lenses make zone focusing easy. This is imperative for street photography

Multiple exposure mode is a very welcome addition

Very good battery life

Cons

Has problems keeping subjects in focus when they’re continuously moving

When you need the screen, it’s a bit of an annoyance; like when photographing a portrait subject in motion

This camera desperately needed Blackout Free EVF shooting

Touchscreen menu navigation should be on this camera

Autofocus needs improvements

Rated images in-camera aren’t brought into Capture One Pro. This is critical for the photojournalist.

Enhancing the clarity makes the camera take extra time to render the image

The battery life in long term use is about on par with the new Sony Z batteries. We wish it were longer, but it’s also a much smaller battery.

For street shooting, the wide and tracking AF area still lets you select a zone, but it shouldn’t. This can throw off shooting in real-life street situations

Shooting from the hip? You may accidentally hit the function button and not the shutter release

Exposure dial needs a locking mechanism

Multiple Exposure mode saves the final images only as JPEGs

The addition of image stabilization could have meant that this camera has a better chance at becoming the perfect camera for street photography

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

“Though the Fujifilm X Pro 3 isn’t necessarily meant for fashion shoots, the autofocusing algorithms straight out of the box spoke volumes to me. When we shared these images on Facebook, many were quick to point out that the autofocus wasn’t keeping Casey’s face locked. In theory, that will mean street photographers will have a tough time if they’re trying to use the autofocus. This problem occurs in both low light and good light.”

Fujifilm XH2

PROS

Very quiet

Fantastic image quality

High ISO images are fairly clean, or you can embrace the noise.

The best color from an APSC sensor in a while

Subject detection is great in sufficient lighting.

Weather resistant

Good for street photography

Alright battery life

Still works well with older lenses

Cropped shooting mode in continuous drive mode is brilliant. (Let me get it right in camera and frame it perfectly there rather than fixing it later.)

Continuous AF is great in good lighting.

Very good at 10pm for tracking birds

CONS

I miss the ISO dial so much.

Desperately needs to find a way to make switching between subjects faster

Rolling shutter in pre-shot ES

I wish it had more customizable buttons.

Fuji needs to update how their focusing modes work.

Star ratings don’t transfer over to Capture one or Lightroom.

Continuous AF isn’t so great in low lighting.

Fuji needs to update their AF-C customization modes.

Autofocus performance deteriorates with exposure preview on and lots of underexposure.

High ISO editing versatility isn’t all that great, but for wildlife it really needs to be.

Fuji currently lacks a major selection of fast telephoto lenses, and they really need them.

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

Usually, I felt that the autofocus performed best when exposure preview was turned off. Once your subject starts to be underexposed by two stops, the XH2 starts to cause endless amounts of frustration no matter if I was using Fujifilm or Tamron lenses.

