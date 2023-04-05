Photographers can create remarkably creative art with a camera —yet cameras are often one of two colors, with little customization. If I can buy an iPhone in six colors, why can’t I buy a purple camera? A few camera companies have tried this, but if current models are any indication, the trend never really caught on. There’s one way to get more camera color variations: limited editions. These options, however, are often pricey and produce the same images as the plain Jane version. That’s why I think more companies should take note of Ricoh’s newest launch — a special edition camera with only a minimal price increase and a new image control mode for new color on both the camera and the photos it creates.

The Ricoh GR III Diary Edition was initially launched as part of a limited edition kit. But, the April 5 launch makes the compact camera available independently, without the accessory pack. The Diary Edition takes on the neutrals that are trending right now, with a warm gray-toned body and a silver ring cap. The look is finished with brown rubber on the grip.

But the new colors aren’t just on the exterior. The limited edition has a new negative film image control mode that’s factory installed. The Diary in the name indicates the updated experience, where at shutdown, the camera displays the number of photos captured that day. Of course, the launch of new features on a limited edition could understandably make some owners of the base model angry. Thankfully, with a firmware update, those features are still available for the standard GR III and GR IIIX.

While the limited edition color and new color simulation mode are good, the special edition is great because the price isn’t a steep increase. The limited edition retails for about $1,020, whereas the standard model sits at $970. That $50 price increase isn’t alarming, considering customizing a camera with a unique case from Etsy will cost more than that. And, while Leica could easily be regarded as the king of special editions, the price of a Leica is out of many photographers’ budgets.

While color variations beyond black, silver, and white aren’t unheard of, most with unique colors fall into the compact category. Have these purple and red compacts failed to sell enough to make companies willing to try the color out on a mirrorless body? If that’s the case, a few limited-edition cameras may be the ideal solution for both customers and manufacturers. The other option for a unique camera color is to buy a camera skin or a body half case. But that isn’t always ideal, particularly with a compact camera like the GR III, where adding a half case would also add some bulk.

Camera color variations can also go beyond simply aesthetic purposes. As a wedding photographer, I must always have a backup, so my last body upgrade involved purchasing two cameras. I bought both black and silver. Not because I couldn’t decide, but if one camera is malfunctioning, I need to instantly know which body it is. And, sure enough, when I had a stuck shutter fixed under warranty, there was little risk of accidentally sending in the wrong one.

The Ricoh GR III Diary Edition is set for shipping in late April. Read our full Ricoh GR III review here.