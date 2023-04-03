The Phoblographer is Now a Member of TIPA

With 14 years of covering the imaging world, the Phoblographer is very elated to finally share the news that we are one of the newest TIPA members. Every year, TIPA releases some of the most prestigious awards in the photography world to the manufacturers that work to earn them. And from now on, the Phoblographer will be a voting member on those awards. For years, TIPA only allowed European publications, but they’ve started to expand over time. The Phoblographer joins a select few from the United States within the TIPA committee.

The Phoblographer is far unlike many other photography publications that have come before it. We don’t and never have done lab tests. Instead, we’ve always tested camera gear as it would be used by photographers out in the field. This more practical approach helps with the more practical needs that photographers demand. Who knows if this new lens will be able to effectively track a bride as she walks across the aisle on her special day. This is only one of the questions that the Phoblographer’s staff has asked themselves when testing camera gear.

The Phoblographer’s views and opinions on gear aren’t going to change. But sometimes, we may be granted access to tests that we’ll syndicate into specially marked parts of our reviews.

When you Google camera gear, the Phoblographer’s reviews are bound to appear near the top. And as you look around as research articles, we’re often attributed with having some of the might insightful reviews. More importantly, the Phoblographer has earned accreditation status with various institutions across America.

Our balance of discussing camera gear will continue alongside our spotlight on photographers as we continually work to help photographers bridge their technical and artistic sides.

The Phoblographer is, and always has been, independently owned and operated outside of manufacturer controls. Our standards and disclaimers offer transparency to our readers that aren’t seen across most websites.

We’re proud for the recognition by the TIPA organization and we look forward to continuing our work of practical testing in the camera world.