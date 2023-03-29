We’ve featured some amazing personal projects from many photographers over the last few years. For Women’s History Month, we’ve rounded up 10 of the Best Female Photographers with really unique projects that we’ve showcased in recent times.

Zola Chen

Imagine being privileged to see an elusive creature that’s been sighted only about 100 times in documented human history. Now imagine being only one of a few people to have photographed it. Marine ecology photographer Zola Chen thrives on capturing unique photos from underneath the surface for the world to see. In 2018, she was able to successfully photograph the ultra-rare Megamouth shark.

Jari Poulin

In her ‘Senses in Animate’ series of photos, photographer Jari Poulin created images that can be enjoyed both with and without 3D glasses. In fact, she recommends first enjoying them in their 2D form before viewing them a second time with the glasses.

Dora Goodman

Taking traditional analog photography to a new level, mixing the old with the new, is what Dora Goodman does nowadays. She uses a combination of wood, leather, and 3D printing to make your camera look unique. You can even order a kit that you can put together yourself.

Sharon Harris

It’s not often that you’d find someone owning more than one pinhole camera these days. But Sharon Harris has around 25 of them, all crafted by herself. She’s created surreal images using them, some of which gave me some David Lynch vibes. Read about why she enjoys their unpredictability in our interview with her.

Angelika Goltyaeva

Most dog lovers enjoy taking pictures of their pets. Angelika Goltyaeva goes one step further and photographs them dressed up as rockstars. Check out the really cool doggy portraits she took of these friendly dogs.

Katerina Vo

Everyone has a different definition of the term nationalism. Katerina Vo decided to find out for herself in a photo series documenting the interwoven relationships between her father and her homeland, the USA. Fatherland was one of the most unique photo projects that I’ve written about since I started writing for The Phoblographer. So personally, she’s one of the best Best Female Photographers we’ve talked to.

Maria Lax

Most people look to the skies for astrophotography when it gets really dark. Living in the Arctic Circle for many years gave her a deeper appreciation of the dark and she created a unique series titled Night Rising, finding colorful frames where you least expect them.

Tasneem AlSultan

Especially with travel photography, there tends to be a fascination for many photographers to capture images of the poor in their state of destitution. But Tasneem knows that even the poor deserve to get dignified photos of themselves. An incident from her youth planted a seed in her mind. Once she became a successful photographer in her own right, she did a unique photo project on various housemaids in her home country of Saudi Arabia.

Rosie Hardy

Rosie Hardy picked up a camera at the age of 16, shooting self-portraits. Her initial success with Flickr caught the eyes of the band Maroon 5, whom she went on to shoot an album cover for. But it was a 365 Project she undertook after a tragic occurrence in her life that melted our hearts. After seeing her work, you’ll understand why she’s one of the Best Female Photographers we’ve talked to.

Barbara Minishi

Red was the color that best resonated with Barabara Minishi for Representation, Visibility, and Power in her UTAWALA project. Read more about why this project means so much to her and what led to it winning a regional Fujifilm GFX Challenge Grant last year.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Rosie Hardy.