The first time I picked up the Fujifilm X Pro 3, I immediately knew one thing: The reason photographers love this camera so much is the experience. The rangefinder-style EVF and E-Ink screen displaying the film simulation feels unlike any other camera on the market. Add in the top dials that it shares with the XT5, and the X Pro 3 feels more like film than any other mirrorless camera.

But, as the X Pro 3 ages, the rumor mill spins faster, churning out a mix from exciting new possibilities to unfounded tales of woe. The latest in the X Pro 3 saga is the camera’s odd yet endearing screen. A photo reportedly leaked by Fujifilm Switzerland shows the rear of a rangefinder camera with a screen more like the X100V than the X Pro 3.

While Fujifilm Switzerland would seem a reliable source, there are a few red flags to consider. First, attempting to visit the website comes with a warning that the website is not secure and may be impersonating the source to steal data. Second, oddly, the photo is labeled as the X Pro 3 even though the photo is obviously not the X Pro 3 that photographers know and love.

Changing the screen on the X Pro 3 would be a misstep on Fujifilm’s part. The camera is all about the shooting experience — after all, photographers could find similar image quality inside the XT4. The hidden LCD screen that smartly still displays the film type and ISO is one of two major features that set the camera apart. (The other is the rangefinder style viewfinder.) The different feel of the X Pro 3 inexplicably makes the experience feel more intimate, and more emotional.

I could, however, get on board with a screen that flipped between the two types. Currently, the hidden LCD screen flips down from the camera. There’s no opinion to turn the screen all the way around so that the LCD is showing but tucked into the camera body. Adjusting the hinge-style flip would be a good compromise, allowing photographers to choose between the two.

Fujifilm tends to time major new announcements around events like the Fujifilm X Summit. However, the date for the event has not yet been finalized. While rumor sites say the event is canceled, a trusted source has told The Phoblographer that the date is in flux.

Photographers crave an authentic shooting experience, a camera that feels like part of the moment, not a disparate tool. For evidence of this, look no further than the digital Rolleiflex hoax. Last week, a Twitter account named @OfficialRollei shared a teaser and partial spec sheet of the “world’s first modern TLR” or twin lens reflex. The Tweet exploded with comments from photographers excited about this new shooting experience. The signs of a hoax were apparent — the image coming from a brand new account, the lack of a blue verified checkmark, and the fact that Rollei’s website doesn’t mention a TLR or even a Twitter account. Yet, photographers were excited about a new shooting experience with a digital twin lens reflex.

The XPro 3, announced in October of 2019, shows signs of age after the XT4 and XH1 have all spawned the latest generation bodies. Discontinuing the line would be a graver misstep than eliminating the oddball screen. I hope 2023 brings a new rendition.