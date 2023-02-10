fbpx
News

The Fujifilm 18mm F2 Needs a Weather Resistant Update

Chris Gampat
No Comments
02/10/2023
3 Mins read
ThePhoblographer_AbramGoglanian_FujiXF18mm_ProductImages-1

In August 2013, we published our Fujifilm 18mm f2 lens review. Back then, this lens was widely praised for its size, fast aperture, and a whole lot more. Recently photographers got an 18mm f1.4 R WR lens that does an incredible job. However, it’s known that Fujifilm cameras feel better with smaller lenses. That’s what the f2 variant of the focal length is. And if Fujifilm told me that the Fujifilm 18mm f2 couldn’t be made to be weather resistant and have better focusing, I wouldn’t believe them. And there’s a great reason why.

Look at What Fuji Did

Some of you probably remember their original pancake lens: the 27mm f2.8. When that launched, it wasn’t weather resistant. When they launched the 27mm f2.8 R WR lens, we learned it was the same optics in our briefing. However, they kept the lens roughly the same size. So if they could do this with their pancake lens, why can’t they do it with the Fujifilm 18mm f2?

For years, companies have come up with some rather silly excuses. They’ve told us that if they made their lenses have weather resistance that they’d become more expensive and larger. Sigma has been one of the biggest culprits of this response. So too has Canon. But the truth is that brands like Tamron and Fujifilm have done it without issue. And if that’s the case, then a Fujifilm 18mm f2 could surely be made with weather resistance.

I’ve been in the photo industry for well over 15 years. I’ve seen and heard tons of deflections. The Japanese are masters at making lenses. I don’t believe the excuses anymore. If they’re so much so in pursuit of perfection, they can make these changes.

My Dream of a new Fujifilm 18mm f2 R WR

Back to the matter at hand, I really want a Fujifilm 18mm f2 R WR lens. This wouldn’t necessarily be a pancake, but it would still be a chunky yet beautifully ergonomic wonder. It would also perform well on various cameras, render the image quality of the previous lens, and be the one you want to bring with you everywhere. Right now, a lot of Fujifilm’s newer lenses don’t do that while having weather resistance. They changed the optical designs for autofocus speed. As a result, they’re huge.

Autofocus accuracy has never been much of an issue with the Fujifilm X-System, but the speed… well that’s an entirely different matter all-together. When launched, the X-Pro 1 and its accompanying lenses could not be mistaken for having a fast autofocusing ability. However, Fuji has once again proven themselves to be a company that does not sit idly by and just develop a replacement product to address issues, forcing early adopters to have to shell out MORE money if they want a working product. No, they attack the computer sides of all our digital equipment and upgrade the onboard firmware to improve the functionality of their cameras and lenses. I can count on one hand how many camera companies are willing to do that these days. So for that, I applaud you, Fujifilm, I applaud you. Basically, all of that was to say that Fuji acknowledged there was work to be done on the X-System’s AF abilities, and boy have they done a number on improving it!

A quote from our 18mm f2 review.

Thankfully, the 18mm f2 R WR already focused quickly, according to our old review. So if it’s the same focusing speed with weather resistance, I think this lens would be a huge hit.

Make This Happen

Fujifilm, please make this happen. You really need fast lenses, and f2 can work well enough here. But you also need lenses that make someone want to bring their Fujifilm camera with them everywhere. And a lens like the 18mm f2 R WR would be perfect for something just like that.

autofocus build quality ease of use fujifilm fujifilm 18mm f2 fujifilm 18mm f2 r wr image quality lens
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice."/ PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. / EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things./ EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. / FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
You might also like