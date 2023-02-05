fbpx
The Winner of Our Wacom Tablet!

Chris Gampat
02/05/2023
Our constant giveaways continue! Last month, our subscribers qualified to win a Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet. They also continued to receive great benefits like discount from Laowa, Capture One, Duggal, Pro Grade Digital, and more! You can find all of our benefits here. Further, they’re enjoying a banner-ad free Phoblographer. So really, why haven’t you entered yet? This is seriously one of the best deals in the photo industry! And with that said, we’re very happy to announce the winner of our latest giveaway with Wacom.

Martin Cavassa is our latest winner. Congratulations to him and thanks so much for everyone who continues to support our site.

