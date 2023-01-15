Fujifilm’s colors are a gateway drug into the system of classic ergonomics, metal lenses and film simulations. Once I got a taste, I was hooked, ditching my Nikon D850 for two Fujifilm X-T4s and a handful of prime lenses. But, as someone who reviews cameras for a living, I knew what I was getting into; I wasn’t just buying into the hype. As I weighed the pros and cons of different systems, I knew one of the sacrifices I would make would be Fujifilm autofocus. It’s good, but it’s not as great as Canon’s Dual Pixel or Sony’s Real-Time Eye AF. Yet, after another round of updates in the form of the XH2, XH2s, and XT5, Fujifilm’s autofocus system isn’t narrowing the gap nearly as fast as I’d like. In 2023, Fujifilm’s next round of updates need to focus on, well, autofocus.

First, let me make it clear: I’m not saying that Fujifilm focus is awful, it’s just not the best in class. I don’t regret buying into the Fujifilm system. I knew the Fujifilm XT4 might have a few more autofocus misses than some of the top-performing cameras. The amount of time I save trying to edit colors is well worth that sacrifice.

But, I’m saying there are better autofocus systems out there. Editor-in-Chief Chris Gampat called the Canon R7 “one of the best APS-C cameras I’ve tested when it comes to autofocus.” And the Sony a6600 has the a9’s autofocus system and it’s pretty incredible. The a6600’s eye detection makes the camera “absolutely workable for events.”

With the last three announcements — the Fujifilm XH2, XH2s, and XT5 — the X-Mount system gained a few autofocus features. But, the system still isn’t one of the top performers. Most disappointingly, I thought the XT4 had fewer misses than the XT5. What really needs an overhaul is AF-C and the ability to easily switch between different people with face detection.

Fujifilm XH2

What’s new on the latest Fuji bodies, in terms of autofocus, is more artificial intelligence. Those three cameras now have Animal Eye AF as well as the ability to recognize subjects like airplanes and trains. That was a much-needed update, as most other major brands have had animal eye AF for some time now. The newer bodies also increased low light contrast detection abilities, with phase detection remaining at a solid -7 EV. The higher resolution sensors also mean more phase detection pixels, which increases the autofocus accuracy in AF-S. When I tested out the XT5 and XH2s, I thought they did a bit better at eye AF and not eyelash AF. A new algorithm also helps improve stability when using continuous autofocus, Fujifilm says.

These autofocus updates are a much-needed cup of coffee to a tired autofocus system. But, I would love to see more: say, an espresso and an eight-hour nap rather than a cup of coffee. If the Fujifilm XT5 had the autofocus capabilities of the a6600 minus the crappy ergonomics and with Fuji tones, watch out. What a camera that would be.

Where Fujifilm really tends to struggle is in AF-C. Fujifilm has never really been known for sports. And I’m not saying Fujifilm needs to launch a sports-oriented camera. But, event photographers and portrait photographers working with active kids still need a reliable AF-C system. Fujifilm’s AF-C still works very much like a classic continuous autofocus. If I’m photographing wildlife with Canon, for example, I leave the camera in continuous autofocus and it still grabs onto a stationary bird perched on a branch. If I do that with the Fujifilm XT5, I have a lot more soft shots mixed in. As Chris Gampat pointed out in his Fujifilm XH2 review, many Canon and Sony bodies can be left in continuous autofocus mode. Thankfully, switching modes is quick with the physical switch on the front of the camera, but, comparatively speaking, Fujifilm’s AF-C isn’t as competitive as it should be. Another way to approach this would be to add an AF-A mode, which detects and automatically switches between AF-C and AF-A.

While Fujifilm says that the stability of the continuous autofocus has improved with the latest round of cameras, I found the XT4 more reliable than the XT5 in AF-C. This could be for a number of reasons; the higher number of focus points could be slowing down the system; the higher resolution sensor could simply make slight autofocus misses more obvious thanks to that higher level of detail; the processor could be focused on processing bursts of high-resolution images. This last theory seems more likely considering the XH2 seems to focus a bit better than the XT5. Both have the same sensor and processor, but the SD cards slow down the processor of the XT5.

A few tweaks could also make Fujifilm’s autofocus system easier to use. When using eye AF, there’s no quick way to switch to a different person. Yes, you can use the joystick. But, once you do, the camera switches over to using the selected focus point rather than detecting the eyes. Pressing the joystick will switch back to eye AF, but it often switches back to the first person the camera recognized. Similarly, you have to use the quick menu to switch to the right or left eye; using the joystick switches back to using the single autofocus point instead of switching eyes.

Fujifilm’s color science has already saved me days worth of editing. The ergonomics make my hands happy. And the lenses create beautiful flare without being look-at-all-more-pores sharp. But, if could make one request, it would be to see more autofocus improvements in Fujifilm’s next round of updates.