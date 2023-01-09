The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 (Primes Edition)

The Fujifilm XH2 is the company’s answer to other camera systems. They know that lots of folks don’t want retro aesthetics, so they developed the Fujifilm XH2 for anyone who wants a DSLR-style camera body with high resolution imaging. Once you’ve got the camera, the question becomes what lenses to get. And in this roundup, we’re bringing you the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2.

How We Chose the Best Lenses for the Fujifilm XH2

Here’s some insight into how we chose the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2:

Our Editorial Policies demand transparency with our readers. With that said, these roundups don’t feature products we haven’t done full tests with. In fact, all of these product images and sample photos were shot by our staff. In each section, you’ll also find links to our full reviews.

The best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 are primes, at least if you want really gorgeous bokeh. This just isn’t a camera most zoom lenses make sense on.

The Fujifilm XH2 is weather resistant. With that said, we’re focusing on equally weather resistant lenses here to suit its build quality.

The best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 will also give the sensor a whole lot of light in order to make the most of what it can do. This sensor can deliver some of the best colors from the Fujifilm system.

The Fujifilm XH2 is more of a DSLR style camera body. So if you’re coming over from another camera system, it might feel more familiar. Also note that this camera has great features such as AI scene detection for animals, birds, and so much more.

Fujifilm 35mm f1.4 R

PROS

Exceptional image quality

Jaw dropping sharpness

Focusing speed has improved with further firmware updates, but still isn’t top notch

Excellent metal build quality

The finish will make it look like an old lens over time

CONS

Still a bit too slow to focus in some situations, but when you have this kind of image quality, you really can’t complain all day.

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“The 35mm f1.4 is truthfully best experienced, if not wide open, nowhere past f5.6. Otherwise, you’re doing an extreme injustice to yourself by not taking advantage of the beautiful bokeh and extreme sharpness the lens has to offer wide open.“

Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR

Pros

Fast-focusing

Sharp, even too sharp at times

Weather sealing

Even though it’s big, it’s still a small lens in the grand scheme of things.

Pretty good pricing at both Adorama and Amazon. Try it first at LensRentals.

Breathes new life into the X Pro 1 and makes the X Pro 3 shine even more.

Cons

It’s a bit large.

Some of us might not like how sharp it can be.

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“The new Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM is nearly everything a Fujifilm photographer could want. It boasts significantly faster autofocus and weather sealing. The lens is also a bit larger than the original. But, despite this, it’s going to be my new workhorse lens.”

Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR

Pros

Weather sealed

Lightweight

Decent size, not too large or small.

Insanely fast on the X Pro 3 and XT4

Beautiful image quality

I’m glad this isn’t directly replacing the 35mm f1.4 because that lens has beautiful render.

Can be a fantastic wedding lens one moment and then a great fun lens the other moment.

Around $800 is pretty fair for what this lens can do.

Cons

Not going to lie, I miss the pull-back focusing ring. But the autofocus can keep up at this point. I’m really shocked.

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“Mount the Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM to your camera, and you’ll probably fall in love immediately. The balance, the build quality, and the reliability work together to make this a fantastic lens. Couple that with one of the great Fujifilm simulations and you’ll be very happy. It focuses incredibly fast in any situation you’ll need it to. And it also reliably tracks your subjects.”

Fujifilm 18mm f1.4 R WR

Pros

It’s quite sharp

Swift autofocus

Lightweight and ergonomic

Withstands the elements

Great for a variety of applications

Beautiful optics

Cons

Minimal chromatic aberration when shooting backlit

Vignetting is a con if you don’t appreciate it, although it’s easily fixed

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 18mm f1.4 LM WR lens provides the classic 28mm equivalent focal length with a fast aperture. The linear motor delivers even more impressive autofocus, and it’s weather sealed. Images are beautifully sharp with painterly bokeh, gorgeous colors, and solid contrast. The film simulations make editing a breeze and get you back to shooting in no time. It’s a lens you can and will want to take with you everywhere.”

Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR

PROS

Stunning bokeh

While big for a Fujifilm prime, it handles very well

For as much glass as there is to move, it focuses quickly in most situations

Nice, natural color renderings

Weather sealing

It’s not cheap ($1,499.95), but it’s well priced for an innovative f1 lens

DISLIKES

The autofocus motors are quite loud

At f1, the center is sharp, but the edges are a little soft

Some flaring and contrast issues when shooting into the sun

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR is quite impressive indeed. The image quality is fantastic. At f1, the center of your images will be razor-sharp, while the edges and corners will be a little soft. If you stop the lens down a hair, you’ll be blown away with sharpness levels. Still, this is not to say shooting at f1 is a letdown. On the contrary. Images captured at f1 will still bring a joyous tear to your eye. The bokeh is splendid, and the colors are natural.“

