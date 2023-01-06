We’ve known some street photographers who use simple Jansport bags and ended up having problems with them despite how good those bags are. Indeed, there are camera bags designed with a specific purpose in mind that makes things easier for us. So with that in mind, we invite you to dive in with us as we list the best camera bags for street photographers. We’ve tested all of these.

This list purposely hones in on the camera bags that we know street photographers will like. As it is, we’re not sure there is a single backpack that caters to what street photographers need. And that’s pretty sad. But these bags listed do the best job. And you might need comfortable messenger bags: two of the bags we list are that style.

How We Chose the Best Camera Bags for Street Photographers

Here’s some insight into how to use this guide to the best camera bags for street photographers.

All the products in this roundup have been tested by our staff. In fact, we’ve independently tested the most camera bags of any photography publication currently standing. We feel confident about that, and you can see links to our full reviews in our sections.

The best camera bags for street photographers are usually small and don’t impinge quick movement. A lot of us prefer messenger bags, but some backpacks are pretty good.

You need a camera bag, not a modification. There are build quality issues and other matters involved here that make camera bags better. They’re specifically designed for you.

The best camera bags for street photographers are pretty rugged. What’s more, we’re sure most of these will likely outlive you, so you can pass them on.

Billingham Rucksack 35

Pros

Solid build quality

Layers of protection

Good looks

Comfortable

Balance in the design

Weather proof

Cons

Removable divider system when needed

The smallest little hook strap

I wish the adjustment straps tucked into themselves instead of flailing about

“It’s rugged but elegant in design and overall build. It’s simple and you can depend on the fact that it’s going to be super durable.” Read our review

Billingham Hadley Pro 2020

Pros

Weather sealed

Beautiful

Leather and Sage FibreNyte

Expandable pockets

Incredibly comfortable

Can pack a whole lot of gear, laptop, cords, and more.

Very well built

Cons

Nothing really to be honest

“One of my favorite features is the organization it provides for photographers while remaining compact.” Read our review

Cosyspeed Streetomatic+

PROS

Lightweight

Built incredibly well

Lots of security

Comfortable

Affordable

A million times more stylish than the predecessors, but still not up to NYC standards as far as I go.

CONS

Cosyspeed needs to do a proper messenger bag and not some upgraded fanny pack.

“The Cosyspeed STREETOMATIC+ Black was taken into the rain on more than one occasion. What’s nice about it is the way that the flaps are designed; they keep rain and snow out in the same way that most photo messenger bags do. Additionally, the bag is super comfortable to use. Because you’re not carrying a lot of gear, you don’t need to have a shoulder pad of some sort. Even better, photographers will appreciate the extra security it offers. To open it up, you need to undo a loop and then slide the lock to the side. Then you can get into the bag.” Read our review

