The Best Lenses for the Panasonic S5 (Primes)

The Panasonic S5 is one of the smallest full-frame cameras on the market. It’s also very capable with features like Live Composite, and image quality that really reminds us of film. But no camera is complete without good lenses. Luckily, the L-mount has a few great options. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best lenses for the Panasonic S5. If you’re searching for the best, this roundup is just for you.

How to Use This Guide to the Best Lenses for the Panasonic S5

Here’s what you should know about using this guide to the best lenses for the Panasonic S5:

This guide contains products that we’ve reviewed. Lucky for you folks, we’ve reviewed the vast majority of Panasonic lenses and modern lenses in general. Our Ethical Practices don’t allow us to feature products that we haven’t done full reviews of. So when we say these are the best lenses for the Panasonic S5, we truly mean it.

This guide is sponsored by Panasonic, who trusts us and understands that we have a set of ethics when it comes to reviewing products. All the product images and sample images in this roundup were shot by Phoblographer staff. There are also links to our fuller reviews.

These are the best lenses for the Panasonic S5 if you’re looking for prime lenses. And trust us, we think you’ll love the bokeh, the build quality, and the overall performance.

There are lenses in this list for street photography, candids, portraits, landscapes, and more. We think you’ll like them.

When considering the best lenses for the Panasonic S5, remember that this is full-frame; otherwise known as Lumix S. So unlike Micro Four Thirds, the focal length is exactly what it is.

Generally speaking, Panasonic lenses work better on Panasonic bodies than they do with others within the L-Mount Alliance. Part of this has to do with the motors being used.

Everything we’ve chosen are lenses with weather-resistance. Weather resistance has more use than just shooting in the rain. It helps prevent dust from getting into your lens and camera. That means you don’t need to retouch out sensor dust.

These lenses are for full-frame Panasonic cameras. So they’ll also work on Leica and Sigma L-mount cameras too.

With these lenses, you can pretty much do everything with the Leica L-mount. We should know; we own two of them.

Basically, treat these like you’re using a higher-end lens. They give that level of performance for a bargain.

Panasonic 50mm f1.4 Lumix S Pro

Very sharp

Beautiful bokeh

Nice colors

Sharp images

With Panasonic’s latest firmware updates, it focuses surprisingly quick.

Well built

Super well weather sealed

In our review, we said:

Now with all heartfelt honesty, the strongest feature of the Panasonic 50mm f1.4 Lumix S Pro is the image quality. Photojournalists, wedding photographers, landscape photographers, portrait photographers and those who just like pixel peeping will admire what the Panasonic 50mm f1.4 Lumix S Pro can do. This lens is so sharp that it makes the Panasonic S1 seem like it’s a higher megapixel camera. Beyond that it has beautiful bokeh, can focus closely, and has no major problems at all. Let’s show you!

Buy Now

Panasonic 50mm f1.8 Lumix S

Beautiful image quality

Fast focus to get the first target

Weather sealing

Small size

Lightweight

Incredibly affordable for what it is

In our review, we state:

The Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S is an incredible lens. It’s affordable, focuses quickly, has great image quality, is weather sealed, lightweight, and handy. Panasonic has taken the nifty 50 and really stepped it up. The rest of the industry should recognize this.

Buy Now

Panasonic 85mm f1.8 Lumix S

Lightweight

Fast focusing

Weather sealing

Incredibly affordable

Sharp

In our review, we state:

The Panasonic 85mm f1.8 is a fantastic lens for the L-mount and exactly what it needed. It’s lightweight, weather-sealed, fast to focus, and delivers solid image quality. It’s also incredibly affordable…

Buy Now

Panasonic 35mm f1.8 Lumix S

Nicely sharp, with good bokeh

Minimal distortion

Easy to use

Weather-sealed

Compact and lightweight

Decent autofocus

In our review, we state:

The Panasonic 35mm f1.8 S is a lightweight, weather-sealed lens that’s easy to bring along and simple to shoot with. The images have little distortion outside of a slight barrel bend and occasional colored fringing in extreme backlighting. That’s ideal for straightforward storytelling, but less so for building character.

Buy Now

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This piece is presented in partnership with Panasonic Lumix. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.