The Panasonic S5 is one of the smallest and featured packed full frame cameras on the market. For the package, it delivers great image quality, capable autofocus, and a bunch of unique features. On top of all that, it uses some fantastic lenses and boasts incredible durability that’s been tested and confirmed by our entire staff. So of course, it’s more than good enough for professional work. Here are the best lenses for professional photographers using the Panasonic S5. We’ve tested them all too!

How to Use This Guide to the Best Lenses for Professional Photographers Using the Panasonic S5

Here’s what you should know about using this guide to the best lenses for professional photographers using the Panasonic S5:

This guide contains products that we’ve reviewed. Lucky for you folks, we’ve reviewed the vast majority of Panasonic lenses and modern lenses in general. Our Ethical Practices don’t allow us to feature products that we haven’t done full reviews of. So when we say these are the best lenses for professional photographers using the Panasonic S5, we truly mean it.

This guide is sponsored by Panasonic, who trusts us and understands that we have a set of ethics when it comes to reviewing products. All the product images and sample images in this roundup were shot by Phoblographer staff. There are also links to our fuller reviews.

These are the best lenses for professional photographers using the Panasonic S5 if you’re looking for Panasonic’s highest end lenses when it comes to performance. And trust us, we think you’ll love the build quality, size, and the overall performance. These lenses are often designated with the Lumix S Pro moniker.

There are lenses in this list that work well with Panasonic’s autofocus features and many have continued to improve with firmware updates.

When considering the best lenses for professional photographers using the Panasonic S5, remember that this is full-frame; otherwise known as Lumix S. So unlike Micro Four Thirds, the focal length is exactly what it is.

Generally speaking, Panasonic lenses work better on Panasonic bodies than they do with others within the L-Mount Alliance. Part of this has to do with the motors being used.

Everything we’ve chosen are lenses with weather-resistance. Weather resistance has more use than just shooting in the rain. It helps prevent dust from getting into your lens and camera. That means you don’t need to retouch out sensor dust.

These lenses are for full-frame Panasonic cameras. So they’ll also work on Leica and Sigma L-mount cameras too.

With these lenses, you can pretty much do everything with the Leica L-mount. We should know; we own two of them.

Basically, treat these like you’re using a higher-end lens. They give that level of performance for a bargain.

Panasonic 16-35mm f4 Lumix S Pro

Small

Amazingly lightweight for an L mount lens

Sharp optics

Weather sealing

Nice feeling in the hand

Focuses very fast!

In our review, we said:

I really, really like the colors from the Panasonic 16-35mm f4 PRO. I still think Panasonic has lenses with even better tint though. However, for small documentary-style setups, cityscapes, or landscapes, you’ll be happy. As stated earlier, we really like the look of the images with L Monochrome D enabled.

Panasonic 50mm f1.4 Lumix S Pro

Very sharp

Beautiful bokeh

Nice colors

Sharp images

With Panasonic’s latest firmware updates, it focuses surprisingly quick.

Well built

Super well weather sealed

In our review, we said:

Just look at this! It’s far different than the muted stuff that Panasonic has put out in the past. Instead, it’s vivid and beautiful.

Panasonic 24-70mm f2.8 Lumix S PRO

Very sharp

Beautiful bokeh

Close focusing

Weather sealed

Very fast and usable autofocus

In our review, we state:

Because the Panasonic 24-70mm f2.8 LUMIX Pro has 11 aperture blades, the bokeh is going to be gorgeous. That’s one of my favorite things about this lens. Portrait photographers and photojournalists who use it will be happy with the bokeh it delivers. They’ll be able to tell stories more effectively if they can get their subjects perfectly in focus.

Panasonic 70-200mm f2.8 Lumix S PRO

Excellent stabilization to 7 stops

Weather-sealed

Lots of controls

Beautiful color and bokeh

In our review, we state:

Points of light create nice, rounded bokeh balls at the center that, as expected, elongate towards the edges. Telephoto lenses will make the background appear closer. At 200mm, you can make those nice bokeh balls appear larger and much more obvious.

