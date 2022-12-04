The Best Macro Photographers Getting Up Close to the World

Macro photography isn’t as simple as bringing your camera closer than normal to a subject with a specialist lens. Macro photography involves trials, patience, and lighting skill to produce exceptional results from which you can’t peel your eyes. Whether it’s insects, liquids, flowers, or just everyday objects, these photographers show that there’s a great deal of beauty in almost anything if we take the time to look closely.

Hasan Alhamada

“They are always underestimated,” says Saudi Arabia macro photographer about our attitude towards insects. Everybody looks at them like pests, even if they play a significant role in the ecosystem and the food chain.” Read more about he makes insects look stunning in our interview with him.

Karyn Easton

“I believe the beauty of digital photography lies in the ease of creating, exploring, and experimenting,” says Karyn Easton about how much easier it is to practice macro photography these days. She’s nearly perfected the art of shooting macro photos of oil on water. Read about how she painstakingly takes close-up images of their surreal patterns.

Lotte Grønkjær

Whoever thought that flowers could be posed daintily enough to create stunning portrait-style images of them. But that’s exactly what Copenhagen-based Lotte Grønkjær does with her minimalist, fine-art-style photographs of the petalled wonders of nature.

Ruslan Khasanov

While CDs might very well be obsolete, Ruslan Khasanov found a way to make some compact disks look brilliant when he brought his camera closer to them. They do need to be damaged in order to get these kinds of photos. He tells us more about this in our interview with him.

Chris Perani

Probably understanding that no one really gets their eyes so close to a butterfly, photographer Chris Perani created a macro photo series titled Butterfly Wings in order to show how beautiful they can be. Spoiler alert: you’ve probably never seen anything as beautiful as this in close-up.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Chris Perani.