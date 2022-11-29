Our Canon EOS R7 Review Update Shares Important Findings

The Canon EOS R7 finally has raw files support in Capture One. And so, we had a moment to update our Canon EOS R7 review. For sure, the Canon EOS R7 is still the single best APS-C camera currently on the market. It even outdoes Fujifilm’s offerings by quite a bit. If you’re a passionate photographer looking to build your career as a semi-professional photographer, this is a great camera for you. If you’re a professional photographer who needs a backup body, consider the fact that the Canon EOS R7 has an amazing amount of features and speedy performance.

Here’s what we added to our full Canon EOS R7 review. Be sure to check it out, and if you’re interested, pick up the Canon EOS R7 from Adorama or Amazon using our affiliate links.

And while this camera still isn’t winning our Editor’s Choice award, it’s still quite excellent.

The Big Picture

The Canon EOS R7 also has pretty good high ISO output for what it is: a 33MP APS-C camera. It’s more versatile than what Fujifilm offers with the XH2. And while I don’t think the output looks as good in low-light with Fuji’s film simulations, Canon objectively still makes better lenses that help with that. However, the high ISO output of the Canon EOS R7 is more for sports and wildlife-related subject matter. With that in mind, I think that the high ISO output from the Canon EOS R7 is beating what Fujifilm does with the XH2s and XH2.

Objectively speaking, this is the best APS-C mirrorless camera on the market; but it still has problems. That’s more of a comment on the photo industry as a whole though more than what Canon delivered at an insanely good price point.

Raw File Versatility

Update November 2022

Edited Original

The edited photo is on the left while the original is on the right. We edited the photo in Capture One 23 and found that pushing Canon’s raw files even at ISO 400 causes them to get a bit more crunchy and fall apart. This is throughout the range. So with that in mind, you should really use the Canon EOS R7 as if you’re shooting with slide film.

Throughout my 13 years of testing cameras, this has been the case for nearly every camera they’ve made since the Canon 5D Mk II.

The high ISO editing results aren’t all that much better, unfortunately. Remember, overall, to use the noise reduction slider.

High ISO Output

Update November 2022

“Yup, there’s noise on this,” is what I said to myself after printing out a photo of a bird at ISO 6400 shot on the Canon EOS R7 from Capture One 23. In the right light and even at a standard viewing distance, a photographer is going to notice the grain. But anyone with an untrained eye will simply just sit there and look at how sharp the image is.

We printed the photo from our Canon Prograf 1000 printer using Canson Infinity paper. Our tests make us do an ISO 6400 image at 17×22. And believe me, this is a noisy image; but it’s also one of the most detailed I’ve seen. That means that if you’re going to do edits, then you know that you can nerf the noise a fair amount.