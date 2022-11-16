The Manfrotto Ezyframe Makes Location Photography a Breeze

Backdrops can be wonderful additions to a photoshoot because they help change the mood. It’s all in the color, the lighting, and even the patterns these backdrops provide. But they can be tedious to work with. The Manfrotto Ezyframe isn’t exempt from that rule, but it does make using a backdrop more versatile and less complex. It could easily become the one you want to use over and over again.

Essentials is a series featuring products we’re currently lusting over in quick, easy-to-digest posts.

The wonderful things about the Manfrotto Ezyframe are the compact nature and the versatility it gives you. A single backdrop is encased with each Manfrotto Ezyframe. That means that the backdrop is attached and stretched across the entire outlying “crust.” The backdrop itself snaps into the frame, so you’ll just need to buy new backdrops whenever you want them. Manfrotto sent us the blue one.

And yes, these used to be made by Lastolite, but they’re now coming in Manfrotto cases.

Putting together the Manfrotto Ezyframe is pretty simple. Remove the backdrop and look for the corners for the Ezyframe. Snap them into place – the system uses an inner bungee cord that keeps everything tightly locked together. After this, snap the backdrop into place. With the Manfrotto Ezyframe set up, you can move it anywhere you want. It doesn’t have its own way of standing up; you’ll need to improvise. You can put it against a wall, lay it against a desk, place it in a doorway and support it, etc. There’s a lot of possibilities.

The backdrops are kind of thin, and that can lend itself to a lot of variability. If it’s by a window, the light from outside is bound to sink in. If there’s sunlight behind the backdrop, that will affect the scene too. So overall, you really need to have more lighting control over the scene you’re photographing. This can lead to some complications. If you’re trying to light a subject with a large umbrella, the extra light can basically hit your subject and the backdrop. But in this situation with the backdrop, the light may just shine through. That effect will surely render in the photos.

What that means is you’re a bit out of luck if you’re the type of photographers who doesn’t like to do a lot of editing. Because of how thin the backdrops are, you’re probably going to end up having to do just that unless it’s against a white or black wall. This was the case with a few other backdrops I’ve worked with: I’d have to double them up.

All of this, believe it or not, isn’t unexpected. Painted backdrops are very useful and also pretty thick. These aren’t handpainted backdrops, they’re a lot thinner. Thin cloth is pretty see-through. This helps it remain lightweight and easy to work with.

Still, considering what the alternatives are and how annoying they can be, the Manfrotto Ezyframe backdrops are pretty useful and portable. Check them out at Adorama if you’d like to purchase one.

The Phoblographer’s Ethics Policies state that we have to inform you that we were sent the Manfrotto Ezyframe for keeps. This doesn’t affect the way we report on this or any other products we get to keep.