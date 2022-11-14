3 Lenses for Fujifilm That Make Magical Photos

Fujifilm lenses are some of the best available if you’re in the market for smaller, APS-C cameras. Additionally, they also all exhibit great colors, sharpness, and focusing performance. Then, of course, there’s the great feeling that they all have. So we’re rounding up some of the best lenses for Fujifilm that make magical photos. Oh yeah, did we mention that can make magical photos?

How to Use This Guide on Lenses for Fujifilm

Here are some tips on using this guide to lenses for Fujifilm cameras.:

Our staff tested and picked these lenses based on our personal experiences and reviews with them. With that said, you can click through the sections to get to our full reviews. What’s more, all the photos in this buying guide were shot by us.

If you’re looking for magic, then shoot with these lenses wide open. Fujifilm tells us that they’re keeping the 35mm f1.4 R in the lineup because it’s a purposeful character lens. You’ll love it, and we sure do!

Like aperture rings? Then you’ll know why these are the best lenses for Fujifilm. That retro aesthetic is worth every penny.

All these lenses have weather resistance except for one, which makes them incredibly durable.

We chose some of Fujifilm’s newest lenses to aid with issues with autofocus speed. That’s not to say that some of their older lenses aren’t good. Indeed, their older 23mm and 35mm are very nice.

We’ve reviewed the most lenses for Fujifilm of any publication doing real-world reviews. So check out our guide to them.

Fujifilm 35mm f1.4 R

PROS

Exceptional image quality

Jaw dropping sharpness

Focusing speed has improved with further firmware updates, but still isn’t top notch

Excellent metal build quality

The finish will make it look like an old lens over time

CONS

Still a bit too slow to focus in some situations, but when you have this kind of image quality, you really can’t complain all day.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

Paired with this lens, it looks just like the images came out being used with Zeiss glass. I say that because their rangefinder glass doesn’t have as much microcontrast as their DSLR glass, but it is still noticeable. And the Fujifilm 35mm f1.4 does have some microcontrast indeed to make subjects pop.

Who Should Buy It?

Honestly, this is a great lens for anyone that wants a more classic look. It’s our most recommended choice. You can pick one up from Amazon.

Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM

Pros

Weather sealed

Lightweight

Decent size, not too large or small

Insanely fast on the X Pro 3 and XT4

Beautiful image quality

I’m glad this isn’t directly replacing the 35mm f1.4 because that lens has beautiful render.

Can be a fantastic wedding lens one moment and then a great fun lens the other.

Around $800 is pretty fair for what this lens can do.

Cons

Not going to lie, I miss the pull-back focusing ring. But the autofocus can keep up at this point. I’m really shocked.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“It’s hard not to like the image quality of the Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM. It’s sharp, the bokeh does the job, and you’ll always get the Fujifilm colors you adore. Any passionate photographer would be crazy not to want this lens or at least not appreciate it for everything it can do. If Fujifilm had something like the Canon L or Sony G Master lineup, this lens would be included in that easily.”

Who Should Buy It?

This lens is insanely great for wedding photographers, and it’s always produced photos we’ve loved! You can pick one up from Amazon.

Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR LM

Pros

Stunning bokeh

While big for a Fujifilm prime, it handles very well

For as much glass as there is to move, it focuses quickly in most situations.

Nice, natural color renderings

Weather sealing

It’s not cheap ($1,499.95), but it’s well priced for an innovative f1 lens.

Dislikes

The autofocus motors are quite loud.

At f1, the center is sharp, but the edges are a little soft.

Some flaring and contrast issues when shooting into the sun

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR is quite impressive indeed. The image quality is fantastic overall. At f1, the center of your images will be razor-sharp, while the edges and corners will be a little soft. If you stop the lens down a hair, you’ll be blown away with sharpness levels. Still, this is not to say that shooting at f1 is a letdown. On the contrary, images captured at f1 will still bring a joyous tear to your eye. The bokeh is splendid, and the colors are natural.”

Who Should Buy It?

This is probably Fujifilm’s best lens for portraiture because of how shallow the depth of field is. You can pick one up from Amazon.

Fujifilm 90mm f2 R WR LM

Pros

Superb image quality

Weather sealing

Great bokeh

Very sharp image quality

Makes great use of Fujifilm’s Classic Chrome and Astia film renderings

Well balanced with both the X Pro 1 and the X-T1

Lightweight lens

The focusing ring feels really big and beefy.

Surprisingly fast and accurate focusing

Pretty much no distortion

Perhaps the single best portrait lens that Fujifilm has made for the X series camera system–even better than the 56mm f1.2.

Cons

Fujifilm’s largest prime lens to date of publishing this review

No image stabilization

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

The bokeh is creamy as ever here, which makes this an excellent lens for headshots and portraits. In fact, that’s what it was designed for. With all of this said, photographers of all types will love this lens for the bokeh. Professionals will value that they can photograph their clients with a lens wide open and get their perfectly in focus while the enthusiasts will sit there and cuddle with the lens day after day until they can’t do so any more.

Who Should Buy It?

This is an excellent lens for portrait photography. You can pick one up from Amazon.

