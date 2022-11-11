How Fast Is The ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 Cobalt?

There’s a new card available for ProGrade Digital. Today, they’re announcing the ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 Cobalt card. But what’s truly incredible about this is that it can write over half a gigabyte of data a second. In fact, ProGrade Digital specifically says that it can write up to 520 megabytes a second. But the sustained minimum write speed is up to 470 megabytes a second. That’s pretty incredible if you shoot a lot of video. As it is, we haven’t seen photo-oriented cameras shoot CFast 2.0 yet. But that doesn’t mean that they’re not bound to be coming next year.

Product Highlights

Max read speed up to 550MB/s

Burst write speed up to 520MB/s

Minimum sustained write speed up to 470MB/s

Video Performance Grade (VPG) 130

Refresh Pro compatible

Capacities: 320GB and 640GB

MSRP: $329.99 and $599.99, respectively

Of course, you have to have a camera that uses CFast cards. I’m pretty sure that with some time, you’ll see these types of cards coming to Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm still cameras. Sony I’m sure is going to stick with CFExpress Type A, which they tend to do because they like their own formats.

However, as a photographer, I think it’s pretty nuts that maybe we can see this kind of technology coming to cameras soon. I mean, how many frames a second do you really need? And how much data do we really need to capture that all quickly? I appreciate the fact that the buffer will clear faster. But maybe camera companies should focus more on improving current imaging sensors rather than making them consistently faster. I think we can all agree that even at the fastest electronic shutter speeds, there are issues with rolling shutter. That’s annoying.

When the ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 Cobalt is available in December of 2022, Phoblographer members will get a discount in ProGrade Digital’s web store. Just inquire with us for your discount!