The Best Zoom Lenses for Your Camera System

Ready to get a better zoom lens than what you’ve got? Why go for a vanilla lens? There are lots of zoom lenses available that truly stand out from the rest. We’re rounding up a bunch of the best zoom lenses on the market right now. And our reviews back them up. These lenses have something special that makes each them unique.

Canon RF 28-70mm f2 L USM

Pros

Beautiful image quality

Very sharp

The fastest full-frame zoom lens with a practical range on the market

Weather sealing

Built incredibly well

It got even better with the latest firmware update

Cons

It’s large

It’s heavy

It’s just under $3,000

In our review, we said:

By and large, the Canon RF 28-70mm f2 L USM is the best zoom lens I’ve tested with a standard range. Part of this is due to the constant f2 aperture. While the Canon RF 28-70mm f2 L USM and the EOS R don’t have the most resolution, I think that, in the hands of an expert photographer, the combo will do very well. The EOS R doesn’t have the best dynamic range compared to modern Panasonic, Sony, and Leica cameras. But luckily, lenses like the Canon 28-70mm f2 L USM are great. You’ll get fantastic bokeh, exceptional sharpness, lens character, beautiful colors, and no real problems with technicalities. When it comes to image quality, the Canon RF 28-70mm f2 L USM isn’t really something you can fault.

Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD

PROS

Beautiful image quality

Works with Sony’s autofocus algorithms on the Sony a1

Weather sealing

One of Tamron’s most solidly built lenses to date

Integrated USB port

Lightweight for what this is; a very innovative lens

Feels great in the hands

F2 aperture to start is nice!

Works very well on older Sony cameras if you’re using the appropriate autofocusing type

Can do pretty well in continuous autofocus

I adore that this isn’t one of Tamron’s sharpest lenses because it means that I don’t have to spend a ton of time retouching every pore

$1,899 isn’t too bad of a price

CONS

Slower to focus on moving subjects with the a7r III, but not by much. It’s noticeable if you’re a seasoned and trained reviewer. Make sure you’re using the appropriate focusing type.

A tad heavy

Someone is bound to complain about the lack of image stabilization. But I’d argue to hold the damn lens correctly in the first place and control their breathing.

In our review, we said:

Where to start? The Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD is the only lens on the market that begins with an f2 aperture and goes down to f2.8. Tamron has a similar lens for DSLRs that starts at f2.8 and stops down to f4. But obviously, this one is a full stop faster. Tamron has also done a world’s first with building a USB port into the lens directly. This port is sealed the same way one is on a phone. That means you can get rid of the dock to update the firmware. With this lens, you don’t necessarily need a 28-75mm and a 70-180mm lens. Instead, you’ve got one lens to do everything you’d realistically need to do. It’s brilliant.

Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD

PROS

Small

Weather sealed

Under $1,000

Image stabilized

Basically a 24-105mm at f2.8

Lightweight

CONS

Tamron is a beautiful diamond being wasted on the sad Ringpop that is the Sony APS-C camera system.

In our review, we said:

The Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Di III-A VC RXD is the full-frame equivalent of a 26-105mm f2.8 lens. The depth of field will be around f4.2 in full-frame too. But the light gathering and true aperture will still be f2.8. This is the first time we’ve ever gotten a lens like this. Add onto all this the vibration compensation, sharp optics, and weather sealing features. Then realize that it’s under $1,000. To me, this sounds like a no-brainer.

Leica SL 24-90mm f2.8-4

PROS

Weather sealed

It’s built incredibly solid.

Nice bokeh, especially because of the longer focal length vs. a 24-70mm

A genuine attempt at doing something different

Great image quality

Like all things Leica, it’s pretty easy to use once you actually understand it.

Focuses pretty fast and reliably, moreso with the Panasonic S5

CONS

Doesn’t come with a lens hood

Man, this thing is heavy and big.

It’s $5,495, but you can find it for a bit cheaper on Amazon.

In our review, we said:

One of the reasons you pay for a Leica is that they don’t play around with build quality. Leica went ahead and IP rated their cameras, but not their lenses. However, the Leica SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 is very weather sealed. We’ve taken it out into the rain, snow, and other conditions. The lens kept working: this is a very reliable lens.

Nikon Z 24-120mm f4 S

PROS

Nano Crystal and ARNEO lens coatings

Super silent S-line lens

Macro focusing capabilities as close as 1.15 ft at 120mm

Weather sealed lens barrel and rubber gasket over the lens mount

Customizable L-Fn button

Dedicated manual focus ring in addition to the control ring

Only $100 more than the Z 24-70mm f4 S that doesn’t have most of the above capabilities

77mm filter thread means I can use a lot of my existing circular filters from F-mount pro lenses

Rugged construction. Mine fell from 4 feet high and smashed to the ground. Apart from a broken UV filter, a few missed AF shots on the day, and some scuffing, it continues to work perfectly.

CONS

No Vibration Reduction in the lens. I’m guessing this was left out to keep the costs down. Nikon Z full-frame bodies have in-body stabilization already.

You’ll miss the satisfying zoom ring lock if you’re upgrading from the Z 24-70 f4 lens.

Not the most satisfying bokeh at 120mm

In our review, we said:

This lens takes first priority in my kit when I want to keep my bag light. Be it street photography or event coverage, I toss this in my camera bag with a speedlight and I’m good to go. In the past, I’d take along a 105mm or 70-200mm for extra reach because 70mm wasn’t enough. Leaving these extra lenses at home has been an enjoyable experience when on corporate shoots for over four hours.

Panasonic Leica 25-50mm f1.7

PROS

Bright f1.7 aperture consistently through the zoom range, yet it’s not a prime

Weather-sealed, metal design

Subjects are really sharp, with only minor softness at the corners and extreme edges.

Great bokeh that doesn’t look like Micro Four Thirds

Flare adds some character

Decent autofocus

CONS

Heavy

Pricey

Occasional chromatic abberation

Aperture ring not compatible with Olympus

In our review, we said:

The Panasonic Leica 25-50mm f1.7 has the aperture and sharpness of a prime lens, yet the versatility of a zoom. The optic mixes lovely, soft backgrounds with sharp subjects and some fun flare.

