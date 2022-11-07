The Best Sony Lens Guide Got an Update!

Since 2015, we’ve been rounding up all of our Sony lens reviews for full-frame E-mount cameras. Today, we’re announcing a massive update to it. We’ve amassed over 88 real-world lens reviews for Sony E mount, making it the most comprehensive Sony lens guide you can possibly check out. It’s complete with out own original product images, links to our reviews, quotes from our reviews, and buy now links. We strongly recommend checking out our full reviews of each lens to see if it’s the one for you. To do this, you can use the table of contents. You can check it out here.

Our Sony Lens Guide has been worked on by a variety of photographers in different locations. At the time of this update, our American team is all POCs and women. That helps make this extra special, as our Sony Lens Guide offers a perspective that isn’t often found out there. Our tests are also pretty unique. We work to hold manufacturers to their weather-resistance claims as well as a slew of other things. Our team has been saying lenses are too clinical, and it’s time something be done to change that.

To clarify that statement, our team is made of journalists who follow codes of ethics. You can see our editorial policies at this page, and know that our guide isn’t sponsored in any way.