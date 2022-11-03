The Best Zoom Lenses for Leica SL Cameras

There are lots of incredible lenses for the Leica L mount camera system. We’d know, we’ve reviewed pretty much all of them! But if you’re using a Leica SL camera, the old saying goes something along the lines of “What’s the point?” referring to pairing the cameras with 3rd party lenses. Thankfully, the best zoom lenses for Leica SL are actually made by Leica. Not only are they super durable, but pack incredible image quality and character. Dive into this guide with us and see for yourself!

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f2.8 ASPH

Our Thoughts

In our review, we state:

“The Leica 24-70mm f2.8 SL is in this beautiful place between being pretty standard and pretty saturated regarding colors. It’s beneficial as a photographer. I like it, and when combined with the right sensor, it will mean your colors are just that much better.”

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 ASPH

Our Thoughts

In our review, we state:

“One of the reasons you pay for a Leica is that they don’t play around with build quality. Leica went ahead and IP rated their cameras, but not their lenses. However, the Leica SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 is very weather sealed. We’ve taken it out into the rain, snow, and other conditions, and the lens kept working. This is a very reliable lens.”

Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 16-35/f3.5-4.5 ASPH

Our Thoughts

In our review, we state:

“Something I truly adore about the Leica 16-35mm f3.5-4.5 SL is the color. Combine that with fixed white balances, and you’ll be very, very happy. Part of that comes from Leica’s sensors and processors.”

Leica APO-Vario-Elmarit-SL 90-280mm f2.8-4

Our Thoughts

In our review, we state:

“The Leica 90-280mm f2.8-f4 SL is a big, heavy lens that’s pretty capable of doing everything except fast-moving sports photography. It boasts beautiful image quality and a very hefty price tag as well. For what it is, it’s a great lens. It’s very useful.”

