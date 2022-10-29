The Best Underwater Photographers Making Magic on Camera

Creating technically good photographs underwater is challenging enough, but these ten photographers are aces at what they do when their cameras are submerged. Each of these photographers produces some unique work when they take cameras underwater. Battling challenging lighting conditions and refraction, they’ve honed their skills to showcase some amazing underwater images. So here’s our list of the best underwater photographers creating magical photos you’re going to love!

Barney Smith

If you thought underwater photography was tough, take a look at what Barney Smith does. Not only does he add an extra level of difficulty by shooting on film, he double exposes each frame on his rolls. I doubt I’d be able to match his level of technical expertise even shooting film on dry land. Read our interview with him here.

Tom Bendelow

He makes photos to slow down and focus. Tom Bendelow finds peace when he’s not drowning in the noise of the everyday world. And what better place to isolate yourself and focus than in the solitude of the underwater. He explains why in an interview with us that you can read here.

Andrew Musgrove

Almost all the underwater photography of Andrew Musgrove is done without any artificial lights. Makes you really admire how much prep work goes into each of those shots. He tells us what factors go into consideration for them in our interview here.

Utilizing only ambient light in most of my work allows for the most natural look so that viewers can connect and feel that they’re there. Andrew Musgrove

Team Submerge

The four member team of Submerge recently created an NFT of their underwater series ‘Spring’s Widow’. They told us why they consider NFTs important, and also how they get models to pose in challenging conditions underwater. Read more about this here.

Tobias Friedrich

If you ever wondered what icebergs look like under the water’s surface, take a look at our interview with Tobias Friedrich. Along with freediver Anna von Boetticher, he dived into the sub zero waters of East Greenland to produce some surreal images of icebergs.

Zola Chen

It’s not often that you capture a rare sighting as a photographer. Zola Chen is one among the rarest of the lost, as she photographed a megamouth shark that’s been officially sighted less than 100 times in history. See how she captured this photo, and how she helps spread the word about marine conservation with her photography, in her interview with us.

Christy Lee Rogers

We love the work done by Hawaii-based photographer Christy Lee Rogers, as she develops a unique, painterly style of images taken underwater with multiple subjects in the frame. Showcasing vivid colors and texture, the results remind us of Baroque painting masters like Caravaggio. See more of these wonderful underwater photos here.

I would say that these final images represent a soft and peaceful place that I imagine exists, where you can be free to let go and experience the beauty surrounding you. And that is my wish for everyone Christy Lee Rogers

Nadine Bauer

When I first saw the photography of Nadine, I noticed how the bubbles that rose from the underwater breathing masks of the divers she photographed looked like mermaids. She’s a marine biologist and diving instructor who takes photographs as often as she can. Her most amazing underwater encounter so far, was with an eagle ray that she photographed.

Brett Stanley

How do you keep props down underwater? That’s an often faced challenge for photographer Brett Stanley who once had to overload a mattress with a total of 100 pounds of weights to keep it from floating up. Inspired by movies and paintings, his creative visualizations are anything but ordinary. See more of his amazing underwater photographer in our interview with him.

Arman Zhenikeyev

Creating masterful portraits underwater is what photographer Arman Zhenikeyev loves doing. You’d be surprised to know that most of these photos are taken in very small water tanks. Read about the creative process behind this here.

All images used with permission and are the copyright of the respective photographers. Lead image is by Andrew Musgrove