Susan Meiselas Shares an Astonishing Scene from a Protest

There are, unfortunately, some things that never change. This year, we’ve seen a major violation of women’s rights in America. Magnum Photographer Susan Meiselas has been present to photograph and document the resulting protests. And for this iteration of the Magnum Square Print sale, she selected quite a bold image.

The photo showcases a bunch of protests at the same time. In NYC, women are legally allowed to be topless in public, but in most of the world they’re not. Further, women have abortion rights protected in a larger share of the world. In America, this year, that right was severely violated. Individual states took it upon themselves, combined with companies, to protect their female employees. Susan Meiselas’ image shows a bold protestor challenging those social issues in Washington D.C.. And he’s doing this out in the cold, which adds to how impactful of a moment this is.

In 2022, it’s utterly ridiculous that we need to even have these sorts of debates. And it’s exacerbated by politicians who try to make human rights a religious issue that then becomes a political issue.

We spoke with Susan about the moment. As you read her response, consider the women and female-identifying folks in your life. Just think about anyone with a womb and what sort of rights are being stripped from them. They’re human beings that are losing the rights to their own bodies. Listening to them is vital to our future.

Phoblographer: What was going through your mind when you shot photographed this moment? It surely tells quite a story!

Susan Meiselas: I was immersed throughout the day amongst hundreds of thousands of women who mobilized to be in Washington DC that day—to declare their strength and resistance, though, of course, in retrospect, one has to ask where is their ongoing presence today? Protest or proclamation for women’s rights is only part of the process, now, we have to vote to protect ourselves from the setback we’ve suffered.

Phoblographer: Many images and scenes we’re seeing today are similar to we’ve seen for decades. When you started your career, did you think you’d be shooting images like this into today?

Susan Meiselas: I am stunned by the conflict that we are in the midst of in the USA, but then who would have expected the response we see in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini or the power of the #MeToo movement expanding globally. These are not isolated events, they are inspiring and interacting internationally, yet the struggle goes on. Each action and image contributes as it circulates to create and shape bold responses.

