The Leica SL2 boasts some great resolution while also giving a whole lot of details to images shot at high ISOs. When coupled with Leica’s lenses, you can stare at the details for a very long time. We think photographers using the Leica SL2 will really appreciate the extra versatility it will provide when editing and even when it comes to cropping or printing. However, a camera is nothing without its lenses. So we’re rounding up the best lenses for the Leica SL2.

How We Chose the Best Prime Lenses for the Leica SL2

Here’s some insight into how we chose the best prime lenses for the Leica SL2:

Our Editorial Policies don’t allow us to discuss products in roundups that we haven’t fullly reviewed. So, know that we’ve done thorough and extensive testing on all of these products. What’s more, we shot all the product photos and sample images in this roundup.

The Leica SL2 is meant more for its high resolution and insanely detailed high ISO images. We printed an ISO 6400 photo at 17×22 inches and were floored by the amount of detail we could pick out. We think it will do great with lenses that help get the most resolution for the subject matter. The Leica APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f2 ASPH, for example, is the fastest focusing lens they make, but we think working photographers might go for longer lenses. Indeed, the best prime lenses for the Leica SL2-S presented here are targeted at portrait photographers.

Leica trusted us with this piece; this is an officially backed and sponsored article done on behalf of Leica. Indeed, we’ve tested every single Leica SL lens, and you can see them all in our guide right here.

The best prime lenses for the Leica SL2 mostly have a fast f2 aperture but also have a magical piece of glass inside. These lenses all boast apochromatic elements, and you should understand what these do. The provide high contrast at the point of focus and a dramatic decrease in contrast in the out-of-focus areas (foreground and background) to create separation comparable to an f1.4 lens. Basically, anything that’s in focus is given extra contrast in the scene. It works best wide open at f2. Keeping this in mind, it will make the scene look like an f1.4 lens even though it’s an f2.

The Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f1.4 ASPH on this list is pure magic when it comes to image quality. Seriously, it’s the best we’ve seen on the market.

Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f1.4 ASPH

At a Glance

Build Quality

Bokeh

Sharpness

What We Think

In our review, we state:

The bokeh is gorgeous. Further, we couldn’t find a single problem with fringing or distortion. So in post-production, that means you can focus less on the flaws and more on the images. Then there are the gorgeous colors and the sharpness that is better realized on higher megapixel camera bodies. I have to say you’re better off just using this lens on the more top end bodies.

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 75mm f2 ASPH

At a Glance

Beautiful image quality

Small size

Lightweight

Solid build quality

Close focusing for tighter portraits

What We Think

In our review, we state:

The Leica 75mm f2 SL has SPECTACULAR image quality. Part of this is because of just how versatile this lens is. However, there’s a lot to really like about the Leica 75mm f2 SL. It’s got nice bokeh, is sharp, has really beautiful colors, and there are no optical issues with it. Best of all, it’s an odd focal length, so it means you’re working in a different way. But at the same time, it’s not that unusual of an optic.

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 90mm f2 ASPH

At a Glance

Small size

Metal exterior

Build quality, it’s weather sealed!

Beautiful image quality

Fast focus and tracking with the Leica SL2s

Nice bokeh that you’re going to love!

Sharp, but not overly sharp! Leica has this wonderful balance.

What We Think

In our review, we state:

Optically speaking, there isn’t much to say about the Leica 90mm f2 SL besides the fact that it’s pretty perfect. It’s got colors you’re going to love. And that bokeh? Oh, man! You’ll almost feel like you’re shooting with a 135mm lens instead! It’s sharp without being too sharp.

