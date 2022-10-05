So, Who Won The Leica Camera?

Last month, we were giving away a Leica SL2-S with a Leica 24-70mm f2.8 SL lens. A lot of you entered to become members and experience one of the best membership programs available to photographers right now. You folks have access to discounts and benefits that lots of people don’t otherwise. You’re also getting our content banner-ad free; and from what we’re hearing so far, you folks are very happy about all this. We’re grateful to readers like you. And more importantly, as the site’s founder, I’m elated that you’d come to support us. I wake up to emails calling us one of the best photography blogs around and so much more. With that said, we know that you want to know who won.

The winner is Brent Esyler. He’ll be receiving a Leica SL2-s with 24-70mm f2.8. Please contact us accordingly, but we’ll also be reaching out to you the way we do with every winner.

This month, we’re giving away a Laowa lens in the available mount of your choice. Good luck to all current subscribers who are automatically entered into our contests, and everyone else entering too!