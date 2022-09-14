There’s a Big Update to Our Canon RF Lens Guide

Hi everyone! This update is to let you know that our Canon RF Lens Guide got a massive update. Come and see for yourself. We’ve reviewed almost every single lens officially made by Canon for RF system cameras. In our guide, you’ll find our original product images, quotes from our reviews, links to our reviews, and links in case you’d like to make a purchase. We plan on updating it again before the end of the year in time for the holidays and depending on what lenses we get in for review. For some background, the tests are done by Brittany Smith, Hillary Grigonis, and myself. We’ve got extensive journalism backgrounds and testing experience. Plus, we’re in a variety of locations. So when you hop into the reviews, you’ll notice lots to choose from. We hope you enjoy the guide!