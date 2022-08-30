There are so many of you reaching for Panasonic cameras these days. Congratulations! You’re taking the first steps to being an incredibly hybrid multi-media shooter. And if you’re looking for better lenses, then we’ve got a round up you’ll love. We’ve tested the best Panasonic lenses for beginners. What’s more, they’re under a certain amount and these are all full-frame.

How We Chose the Best Panasonic Lenses for Beginners

Here’s some insight into our selection process around Panasonic lenses for beginners:

Our Editorial Policies don’t allow us to talk about products we haven’t reviewed. Luckily, we’ve tested pretty much very Panasonic Lumix S lens. Lumix S stands for full-frame lenses.

The best Panasonic lenses for beginners are all weather resistant, and that’s super important. It keeps your sensor from getting dirty and prolongs reliability.

Two of these lenses are primes, or fixed focal-lengths. They’ll create some of the most beautiful photos available to the camera system.

The kit lens is okay, we’re not going to lie. But, once you use Panasonic’s primes, you won’t want to go back.

Overall, these truly are the best Panasonic lenses for beginners using the L mount system. We’ve used them all, so you can trust us!

No, these L-mount lenses won’t fit onto Micro Four Thirds cameras made by Panasonic.

Panasonic 50mm f1.8 Lumix S

Pros

Beautiful image quality

Fast focus to get the first target

Weather sealing

Small size

Lightweight

Incredibly affordable for what it is

Cons

I wish it were metal.

Not so fantastic and reliable autofocus tracking, but good for one shot. When it hits, it nails it

In our review we state:

“The Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S is an incredible lens. It’s affordable, focuses quickly, has great image quality, is weather sealed, lightweight, and handy. Panasonic has taken the nifty 50 and stepped it up. The rest of the industry should recognize this.”

Panasonic 20-60mm f3.5-5.6

Pros

Lightweight

Nice colors

Fast to focus

Fun to use

Weather sealed

Cons

Odd focal lengths, but I appreciate that they’re trying something new.

In our review, we state:

“This lens is moderately sharp when compared to other lenses. But overall, it’s still quite sharp. I didn’t test it on the S1R, so I can’t tell how sharp it is on higher resolution sensors. But on the 24 Megapixel sensors, it’s awe-inspiring.

Panasonic 85mm f1.8 Lumix S Pro

Pros

Lightweight

Fast focusing

Weather sealing

Incredibly affordable

Sharp

Cons

Very clinical image quality

In our review, we state:

“The Panasonic 85mm f1.8 is a fantastic lens for the L-mount and exactly what it needed. It’s lightweight, weather-sealed, fast to focus, and delivers solid image quality. It’s also incredibly affordable, but a bit clinical for my personal taste.”

