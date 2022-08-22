The Best Canon RF Lenses Under $500 for Beginners

When just getting started in photography, you’re probably not looking to spend a lot of money. Instead, you may be choosing to spend the money that will get you the results you want. With that said, you’re not going after the highest-end lenses. If you’ve accepted that you’re not looking for the best of the best, there are Canon RF lenses under $500 that are still really great. We’ve tested zooms, wide angles, and so much more for this system. Here are the Canon RF lenses under $500 we think are the best.

Pro Tips and What to Know About Canon RF Lenses Under $500

Our editorial policies are strict about the gear we recommend. We never recommend something we haven’t tested. With that said, all these Canon RF lenses under $500 have links to our reviews. All the images were also shot by us.

The image quality from Canon RF lenses under $500 comes from a combination of the sensor and the lens design. Canon’s sensors are unique. Try using them with the Fine Detail profile for some truly nice colors.

If you’re starting out on a camera like the Canon EOS R7 or EOS R10, these lenses will work perfectly fine. If you eventually get a full-frame camera, these lenses will also perfectly work on those with full coverage of the sensor area.

All these photos were shot with various Canon RF lenses under $500 over the years. We’ve used them on the Canon EOS R3, EOS R6, EOS RP, and the EOS R original.

None of these Canon RF lenses under $500 have a weather resistant design. So don’t take these into the rain or snow.

Canon RF 50mm f1.8 STM

Pros

Affordable

Compact and lightweight

Solid bokeh and color

Great autofocus performance

Lots of room for character

Cons

Softer than other mirrorless primes, especially at the corners

No weather-sealing

Some minor color fringing

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“I love a good budget nifty fifty — and the Canon RF 50mm f1.8 certainly falls under that category. Bokeh is excellent, colors are rich, and there’s plenty of character left over. It’s not as sharp as leading mirrorless prime lenses, but for $200, the images are pretty spectacular.”

Canon RF 24-105mm f4-7.1 IS STM

Pros

Very sharp

Nice color rendition

Lightweight and small

Good build quality

Very fast and quiet when focusing

Finds focus quickly in both good and low light conditions

The programmable control ring is a nice touch.

Excellent image stabilization

A fun macro feature which works surprisingly well

Very affordable at just $399

Cons

A lens hood is not included.

There’s a lot of distortion at 24mm (but easily fixed during post).

No weather sealing

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Overall, you’ll be delighted with the images from the Canon RF 24-105mm. Colors are beautiful and natural, images are very sharp, you can create some beautiful bokeh, and there’s not a hint of fringing or chromatic aberration. There is a problem with distortion when at 24mm, but it can be corrected in post.”

Canon RF 16mm f2.8 STM

Pros

Compact and lightweight

Affordable

Ultra-wide view

Bright aperture

Simple, clever design

Fast to focus

Cons

Significant vignetting, barrel distortion, and chromatic aberration on RAW files

Smudgy image quality at the edges, in both RAW and JPEG

Small points of light flare

No weather-sealing

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

The Canon RF 16mm f2.8 STM corrects the distortion that naturally comes with an ultra-wide angle lens with lens profiles rather than glass. That’s a big part of what makes the lens so lightweight and affordable. But, as of this writing, the lens profile isn’t yet available in Lightroom or Capture One to apply to RAW files, and you’ll lose around ten percent around the edges correcting for distortion. Does that make it a bad lens? Not for $299, no. But, it’s a far cry from the Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM. It’s unfair to compare a $299 lens to a $2,399 lens, however, so let’s take a closer look at what Canon photographers get for the cash with this 16mm.

