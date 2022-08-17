The Canon EOS R7 Has a Feature We’ve Wanted for a While

There isn’t really a whole lot that the Canon EOS R7 got recently. But what has happened is surely worth noting. First off, the biggest update to the Canon EOS R7 in the recent firmware release has to do with cloud processing of images. That’s all that we know of. However, we’re actually more excited by the fact that Canon is finally doing something we’ve wanted for a long time.

The Canon EOS R7 has a feature that many other manufacturers have had present in their cameras for a little while now. What am I talking about? I’m referring to updating the firmware from the app. Yes, the Canon EOS R7 can update the firmware for the camera from the app, but the Canon EOS R5 can’t do that. Why? I don’t really know. But this is a pretty big change that Canon I’m sure won’t talk about a whole lot. However, it makes the whole process of updating the camera so much more straightforward and simple to do.

Update August 2022

Here are the details from Canon’s recent firmware update

Firmware Version 1.1.0 incorporates the following enhancement:

Supports Cloud RAW image processing.*

It is necessary to purchase a subscription plan for Cloud RAW image processing from Canon. The service will start on July 25.

*Please note that before the firmware is updated, images added using the [Add images to process] option cannot be processed, so please use the [Check/remove selected images] option to cancel image processing.

Please use the [Add images to process] option again only after having updated the firmware to Version 1.1.0.

If the camera’s firmware is already Version 1.1.0, it is not necessary to update the firmware.

There isn’t really any large update here to be honest. Cloud RAW image processing is something that I truly don’t think most photographers would use. What I’m hoping instead is that Canon probably does something to the camera that lessens rolling shutter’s effects on images. The lack of a truly blackout-free viewfinder is pretty awful if you’re photographing fast-moving subjects.