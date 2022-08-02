The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 (Primes You’ll Love)

The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is one of kind. It’s got both an optical and electronic viewfinder that gives photographers lots of versatility. Beyond that, it’s also made of titanium and comes in a special coating if you want it. It’s surely a camera that’s worth its weight in gold. And so, we’re rounding up some of the best lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 that you can get your hands on. Take a look with us!

How We Chose the Best Lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 User That Loves Primes

Here’s some insight into how we chose the best lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3:

Our Editorial Policies demand that we’re incredibly transparent with our readers. With that said, these roundups don’t feature products that we haven’t done full tests with. In fact, all of these product images and sample photos were done by our staff. In each section, you’ll also find links to our full reviews.

The best lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 are primes, make no mistake. This just isn’t a camera that most zoom lenses make sense on.

The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is weather resistant. With that said, we’re focusing on equally weather resistant lenses here to suit the build quality.

The Fujifilm X Pro 3 has both an optical and electronic viewfinder. Both focus very quickly, but work much differently. That means that all of the best lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 will also work in their own ways in the optical viewfinder mode.

Fujifilm 27mm f2.8 R WR

Pros

Compact

Weather-sealed

Great bokeh, when you get in close

Good center sharpness

Great price

Cons

Some colored fringing

Softer corners

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 27mm f2.8 R WR is a new lens that’s kit for cameras like the XE4. But, the lens captures images way better than most kit lenses. It’s a tiny, versatile lens that will be great for lifestyle and street photography and, in a pinch, portraits, and landscapes.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR

Pros

Fast-focusing

Sharp, even too sharp at times

Weather sealing

Even though it’s big, it’s still a small lens in the grand scheme of things.

Pretty good pricing at both Adorama and Amazon. Try it first at LensRentals.

Breathes new life into the X Pro 1 and makes the X Pro 3 shine even more.

Cons

It’s a bit large.

Some of us might not like how sharp it can be.

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“The new Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM is nearly everything a Fujifilm photographer could want. It boasts significantly faster autofocus and weather sealing. The lens is also a bit larger than the original. But, despite this, it’s also going to be my new workhorse lens.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR

Pros

Weather sealed

Lightweight

Decent size, not too large or small.

Insanely fast on the X Pro 3 and XT4

Beautiful image quality

I’m glad this isn’t directly replacing the 35mm f1.4 because that lens has beautiful render.

Can be a fantastic wedding lens one moment and then a great fun lens the other moment.

Around $800 is pretty fair for what this lens can do.

Cons

Not going to lie, I miss the pull-back focusing ring. But the autofocus can keep up at this point. I’m really shocked.

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“Mount the Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM to your camera, and you’ll probably fall in love nearly immediately. The balance, the build quality, and the reliability all work together to make this a fantastic lens. Couple that with one of the great Fujifilm simulations and you’ll be very happy. It focuses incredibly fast in any situation you’ll need to it. And it also reliably tracks your subjects.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm 18mm f1.4 R WR

Pros

It’s quite sharp

Swift autofocus

Lightweight and ergonomic

Withstands the elements

Great for a variety of applications

Beautiful optics

Cons

Minimal chromatic aberration when shooting backlit

Vignetting is a con if you don’t appreciate it, although it’s easily fixed

In Summary

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 18mm f1.4 LM WR lens provides the classic 28mm equivalent focal length with a fast aperture. The linear motor delivers even more impressive autofocus, and it’s weather sealed. Images are beautifully sharp with painterly bokeh, gorgeous colors, and solid contrast. The film simulations make editing a breeze and get you back to shooting in no time. It is a lens that you can and will want to take with you everywhere.”

Buy Now

