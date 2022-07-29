The Winner of Our Sony a7 IV Is…

Our app subscribers automatically get entered in to win all sorts of cool things. And today, we’re finally announcing the winner of the Sony a7 IV donated to us by Sony. So did you win?

A Frank Note from the Founder That You Have to Read

When I decided to move ahead with creating an app for the site and building in the membership program, I was in a dark place mentally as a business owner. I’m the founder and EIC of The Phoblographer. I’ve got a saying: it’s useless to scream at the wind, so adjust the sails and hope that you’re lucky. And frankly, I’ve been insanely lucky. I started this business not knowing how to proceed on the business side, and I’m still learning. But I’m an Editor in Chief and a journalist with a magazine background. At 35 years old, I’m also the youngest publisher of the large photo websites. And as I continue to look around, that gets scarier and scarier. However, I’ve learned to have faith in our ethics. It’s one of the reasons why I created our Editorial Policies page.

Running an accredited publication and sticking to the brutally honest truth isn’t easy. By all means, this is the hardest road, and I resent that I need to say that. It’s easy to start a YouTube channel and provide subtle misinformation to the cult you’ve created. It’s even easier to look at the websites around you and create content that’s just different enough to say you don’t have to cite your sources. Doing this while finding ways to manage the advertising side, boost affiliate sales, pay fair wages, and put our ethics first is difficult.

I know you hate ads. So do I. But the truth is that they pay our bills, and not using ad-block on our website ensures I can keep the site alive. If you don’t want to see ads, then paying a small fee of $24.99/year ensures that we can do so much more. Seriously, considering inflation, that’s a damn good price. Our membership program offers a few great perks too.

Let me be blunt. Sustainable, ethical, and fair journalism is at risk right now. You know why? Because people can’t handle the truth. But if you want that style of journalism to survive, helping small businesses with a large reach like ours helps ensure exactly that.

So, if you’ve become a member, I want to issue to a special thank you. If you’re a reader, I want to thank you for coming to our site. And if you’re coming here occasionally or for the first time, I hope you stick around.

And now for the winner.

The Winner

The Winner is Brenton Geisey. Congratulations to him! Please contact us to claim your prize, Brenton! Congratulations, and stick around for more!