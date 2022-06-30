The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s Under $1,000

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Fujifilm camera not be marketed primarily with zoom lenses. But the Fujifilm XH2s is changing that. Every other Fujifilm camera I’ve seen has had a prime lens attached to it. However, features like animal autofocus and bird detection with the Fujifilm XH2s change things. So we’re rounding up the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s. What’s more, we’ve used all of these. Check it out.

How We Chose the Best Lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s





Here’s some insight into how we chose the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s:

Our Editorial policies don’t allow our staff to talk about products we haven’t fully reviewed. With that said, all the lens product images were shot by our staff. And we’ve done full reviews of all of the products listed here.

The best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s are arguably zooms. This camera seems like it was primarily designed for those more than anything else.

The Fujifilm XH2s has features like subject detection for animal and bird autofocus.

The best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s are also all weather resistant. What’s more, all of these also have image stabilization built in.

These three lenses should be able to cover most of what you need. Sure, Fujifilm has faster f2.8 aperture lenses. But we’ve never found them particularly fascinating.

Fujifilm 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR

Pros

Useful zoom range from ultra-wide to a standard wide-angle

Weather sealed

Stabilized to 3.5 stops, or 6.5 stops with the X-T4

Compact and lightweight

Great color and barrel distortion correction

Full of character

Cons

Soft edges, especially at 10mm and 24mm

Would love to see a brighter aperture

In our review, we state:

“The 10-24mm zoom isn’t unheard of, and weather-sealed lenses are thankfully becoming more common. But what’s unique about this lens is the stabilization. Yes, there are plenty of stabilized lenses out there. But, those stabilization systems tend to go to the telephotos and mid-range focal lengths. Packing the stabilization into a wide-angle creates more opportunities for a walk-around lens for nighttime street photography or even shooting brief long exposures handheld. I was able to shoot a two-second exposure without a tripod.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm 16-80mm f4 R OIS WR

Pros

Versatile focal range

Great image quality overall

Reliable autofocus

Excellent chromatic aberration mitigation

Features optical image stabilization

A dedicated aperture control ring

Weather-resistant construction

Good value at US $799

Cons

We would’ve liked a maximum constant aperture of f2.8 rather than f4

Manual focusing ring doesn’t offer much resistance when turning

No dedicated manual focus button

Noticeable falloff in sharpness as you move towards the periphery of the frame

In our review we state:

“When it comes to image quality, the Fujifilm XF 16-80mm f4 delivers on almost every front. Sharpness is the only area that we can truly find faults with this lens, and that’s if we’re being extra critical. It’s a solid performer that will make for a fine addition into most X mount shooter’s arsenals.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm 70-300mm f4-5.6 R OIS WR

Pros

Ergonomic

Versatile

Fast autofocusing from 5m to infinity in well-lit environments

Image Stabilization

Weather sealed

Cons

Slower to focus in less than ideal lighting situations

Autofocus has difficulty in high contrast situations with a lot of texture

Bokeh easily produces cat’s eye and onion ring effects, if you care about that

In our review, we state:

“If rich in detail is the objective, the Fujifilm XF 70-300mm will not disappoint. This lens is sharp, especially when paired with the Fujifilm 26MP X-Trans sensor. Chromatic aberration was not an issue with this lens, and if it was, any fringing was barely noticeable. Lens flares and stars appear to be minimal. The custom JPEG user profiles make it easy to nip this in the bud. The lens compression also allows it to create a velvety background. The built-in image stabilization yields impressive imagery at longer focal lengths and shutter speeds.”

Buy Now

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.