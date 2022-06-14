3 Wide Angle Lenses with Great Weather Resistance

If you’re traveling, you’re probably considering doing a lot of exploring. Photographers are bound to tell you that wide-angle lenses tend to be the most fun. Wide-angle lenses give you a perspective you’re not used to. They make you think differently. You’ll probably need a lens that’s weather-resistant. Luckily, we’re recommending a few wide-angle lenses with great weather resistance and good reliability. Take a look!

Pro Tips on Using Wide Angle Lenses

Here are some tips on how to use this roundup:

We’ve tested the wide-angle lenses featured in this roundup. In fact, all the sample photos were shot by our staff. We’re recommending only products we’ve used ourselves, so you can trust our endorsements.

These wide angle lenses work well on both APS-C and full-frame cameras.

Our favorite image quality from these lenses comes when you lock the white balance to either daylight or tungsten.

All these wide-angle lenses are also weather-resistant. That means more than them just being functional in the rain. It also means the product will last longer.

Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD

Pro Tip: Use this lens for a variety of things like events, landscapes, architecture, and more. And shoot close-up with the lens’ 7.5” MOD at wide-angle for a really unique perspective. You’ll be amazed at just how good this lens is.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“The specular highlights really showcase how sharp this lens can be. In my experience, this is almost G Master level of sharpness. It’s better than G series for sure!”

Buy Now

Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD

Pro Tip: Use this lens if you’re photographing landscapes and sunsets. It’s incredibly durable, reliable, and affordable. You won’t be able to complain at all!

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“This lens has great image quality with nice bokeh (when possible), very good sharpness, and beautiful colors. On top of all that, it’s lightweight and built like a tank. Best of all, the price and portability are things you’ll be very happy with.”

Buy Now

Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2

Pro Tip: Use this lens for all the versatility it offers. You’ll love what it can do for landscapes, long exposures, architecture, close-up, and more. Place your subjects towards the center for the best image quality.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Overall, you’ll be happy with the images produced by the Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2. The results are in-line with Tamron’s other Sony FE Mount lenses that pair quality optics with affordable price points.”

Buy Now

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.