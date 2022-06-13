There are lots of great things you can get Dad this year. But if he loves to head into the great outdoors often, then we’ve got just the thing. We’re rounding up the best Father’s Day gifts for outdoor photographers in this special roundup. Best of all, we’ve tested all these products; and there are situations where they’re totally father approved. Take a look!

One of the Best Cameras of the Year: OM SYSTEM OM-1

In our review, we said:

“The new OM SYSTEM OM-1 takes a significant step forward regarding ease of use. They’ve completely revamped their menu system.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Budget Option: Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

In our review, we said:

“…there’s no denying that the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a highly capable compact camera thanks to its bump in resolving power, enhanced Auto Focus, and upgraded 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Wildlife Lover: M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f2.8 PRO

In our review, we said:

“…the M.Zuiko 40-150mm f2.8 PRO focuses like a speed demon. It’s super quick and when combined with proper hand holding techniques and the in-body IS, the lens will yield you blur-free and wonderful images.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Dog (or Cat) Obsessed Dad: M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f4 PRO

In our review, we said:

“OM SYSTEM says this lens uses the same fundamental structure as the M.Zuiko 40-150mm f2.8 PRO, with 15 elements in nine groups, a narrower aperture, and a lighter, more compact design. I found this lens plenty sharp with a good handle on fighting off aberrations and imperfections.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Traveler: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f4 IS PRO

In our review, we said:

“In my time testing the M.Zuiko 12-100mm f4 IS PRO I found it pretty simple to use. I never accidentally moved the focusing ring to manual focus and I never accidentally turned on image stabilization. However, these are things that can happen. But considering that I’ve been using this lens on and off for a number of months, I didn’t find it problematic. Most folks will probably use this lens in autofocus mode. And what’s really nice is how closely it focuses when doing things like photographing bees on a flower.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Portrait Shooter: M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm f1.2 PRO

In our review, we said:

“Speaking of the Auto Focus, the M.Zuiko 45mm f1.2 PRO is an excellent performer, being able to track subjects accurately and achieve critical focus fast. This lens is certainly faster focusing than what most APS-C and Full Frame f1.2 lenses are capable of. It not only has a size (smaller elements to move) benefit on its side but also the depth of field.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Candid Photographer: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f2.8 PRO II

In our preview, we said:

“It’s tiny but mighty. If you were ever a fan of the dwarves in Warhammer, Gimli in Lord of the Rings, or the astonishing efficiency of dishwater cleaning tablets, you’ll like this. Small can be awesome for sure.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

He Who Hikes: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f4 PRO

In our review, we said:

“The colors from this lens are really emphasized by the Vivid color mode on the OM-D E-M1 Mark III. I’ve found my favorite to be delivered when shooting with the natural color mode. But feel free to use the Art Filters too for even better stuff.”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Passionate Photographer: M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f4 PRO

In our review, we said:

“Sure, it’s an F4, but the M.Zuiko 8-25mm f4 PRO does have a great minimum focus distance. That makes bokeh possible at 25mm f4 when shooting up close. Backgrounds were nice and soft when getting up close. Bokeh balls were soft and round…”

Buy Now: Adorama or Amazon

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.