It’s insane to think that Nikon and Canon announced their full-frame mirrorless cameras in the same year. Yet a while back, Nikon made me realize a very good thing about them in a press call. During the pandemic, they were announcing the equivalence of about one new lens a month. On the other hand, Canon mostly stayed quiet. Canon focused on developing a few lenses to be much different than the rest of the pack. And we can all agree they’ve done a superb job. But there’s a lot more Canon can and should be doing. Here are the Canon Prime Lenses that need to come to market based on our thoughts.

Give All of These Canon Prime Lenses Weather Resistance

It should go without saying that Canon’s thought process is a bit odd. All the Canon Prime Lenses we’re naming here should have weather-resistance. At least make it to the point it was with older lenses where I had to use a UV filter to complete the weather sealing. For years, Canon has only reserved weather resistance for L-quality lenses. But, that shouldn’t be the case anymore. Lots of other camera brands have weather resistance built into their lower-end options. Give us that at least, Canon.

Canon RF 50mm f1.4

Canon already has the 50mm f1.8 and the 50mm f1.2. The Canon RF 50mm f1.4 would round out the needs for Canon Prime Lenses in the 50mm range. Back in the EF days, this was the most versatile of the three options and the one I reached for the most. This lens was small, sharp, and could produce great images.

Canon RF 35mm f1.2 L

We’re more likely to get a 35mm f1.4 lens, but that’s a tough one in this case. Sony has a small, lightweight 35mm f1.4. So how do you beat it? Well, you’ll have to create a 35mm f1.2 the way other brands have. What’s more, you’ll have to find a way to make it better and stand out in various ways.

Canon RF 35mm f2 IS

I remember shooting a wedding with the older Canon 35mm f2 years ago. It was a wonderful choice. I couldn’t get over how beautiful the images were. It’s one of my personal most requested Canon Prime Lenses.

Canon RF 135mm f1.4 L

There have been reports a lens like this is on its way. Let’s hope the reports are real. Canon’s original 135mm f2 would also be welcome if it were to do something unique.

Canon RF 85mm f1.8

The 85mm f1.8 is bound to hit the market eventually, if not an 85mm f1.4. Still, they need to do something different like add image stabilization. Canon has already proven they can do this.

Canon RF 85mm f1.4 IS L

I’m personally requesting this lens. This was the last Canon EF lens we reviewed and it was phenomenal in every single way. It’s too bad it was made for EF mount instead of RF.

Canon RF 40mm f2

Come on! Who wouldn’t want a return of the old pancake lens! What’s more, who wouldn’t want it to be a faster focal length.

Canon RF 28mm f1.8

This is a personal request more than anything else. Canon hasn’t ever shown the 28mm focal length any real love. But 28mm surely deserves it.