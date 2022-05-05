How to Shoot Spring Photos if You Have Allergies

It’s spring! That means *ACHOO* that it’s time for you to get out and *ACHOO* shoot spring photos! Photographers everywhere love this time of *ACHOO* year because of the natural beauty found during spring. You *ACHOO* get to see colors you’d otherwise never witness. There are a lot of tips on how to shoot photos during the springtime, but we’re focusing on the stuff no one tells you. So, if you’re looking to shoot some of the best spring photos you’ve ever shot, consider these practical tips.

We hate banner ads too. Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

Take Medicine

Well, this one could be pretty obvious, but anti-histamines are very worth your time if you’re allergy-prone. My immune system changes, and so when Claratin doesn’t work then some other medicine will. During the spring, I always take medicine before I go out to shoot photos.

More importantly, too, is to keep your immune system healthy. I’m not a doctor, but vitamin D has helped me immensely. Humans typically don’t get enough, so it makes sense to take supplements. Vitamin C is also fantastic at keeping the immune system healthy. If folks around me are sick, I’ll pop vitamin C tablets and down Emergen-C packets.

In your camera bag, perhaps bring an extra dose of something. Those Vitamin C boosts I talked about fit in easily.

Wear a Mask

I know! The world is more or less getting over the whole wearing a mask thing. But it’s not a bad idea in this case. Wearing a mask helps protect you from allergens when shooting spring photos. If you get close to a flowering tree, then you’re bound to inhale its pollen. A mask will protect you from that. I wear thicker or double-layered masks.

Beyond this, always carry at least one spare mask. Sometimes masks can hold a lot of pollen or allergens. So if you want to keep shooting spring photos, change to something cleaner. I’ll often have one mask in my jacket, one in my camera bag, and then sometimes walk out with yet another. Rotating between them keeps things more sanitary.

Wear Protective Eyewear

Protective eyewear can be really useful here. Sometimes it’s sunglasses, other times your eyeglasses can work fine. But I’d also reach for ski goggles or even woodworker goggles. It will protect your eyes from getting pollen in them and becoming itchy. Typically, in every single camera bag, I’ve got a little bottle of gel eyedrops. These can help provide relief when needed.

If you don’t want to wear glasses or goggles, then consider a face shield. This can make shooting photos a bit tougher of course when you’re trying to pull a viewfinder up to your eye. So instead, use the LCD screen and shoot from the hip or something. Combine this with good practices that help you stabilize your camera when shooting.

Use a Rocket Blower

Rocket blowers are great tools for cleaning our camera sensors and lenses. But they’re also great for keeping allergens off your face. Point it at your face and squeeze it for a blast of air. It will remove allergens like pollen and dust from your face. It will also double-up to clean your camera sensor if you don’t have a camera that’s weather resistant.